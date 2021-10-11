 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Man, 20, dies in Urbana shooting

  • 0

DANVILLE — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released Monday the name of a Sunday morning shooting victim in Urbana.

Adrian Watson, 20, of Danville, was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday at the Carle Hospital Emergency Department.

Watson died from multiple gunshot wounds he received during an incident in the 1000 block of Smith Road, Urbana.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesda at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility. An inquest may be held at a later date.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting and the death of Watson are under investigation by the Urbana Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the coroner's office.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ride-share driver attacked in Chicago

Ride-share driver attacked in Chicago

A 38-year-old female ride-share driver was working in Chicago's Lakeview area early Friday when a man hit her, damaged her vehicle and stole her phone from her before passing citizens grabbed him until police arrived.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Central Illinois family receives remains of Pearl Harbor victim

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News