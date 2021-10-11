Man, 20, dies in Urbana shooting

DANVILLE — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup released Monday the name of a Sunday morning shooting victim in Urbana.

Adrian Watson, 20, of Danville, was pronounced dead at 7:50 a.m. Sunday at the Carle Hospital Emergency Department.

Watson died from multiple gunshot wounds he received during an incident in the 1000 block of Smith Road, Urbana.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesda at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility. An inquest may be held at a later date.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting and the death of Watson are under investigation by the Urbana Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the coroner's office.

