ROSEMONT — An 18-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a girl at a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Friday with murder, police said.
Jose Matias, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Rosemont police Sgt. Joe Balogh said.
It wasn't clear Friday whether Matias has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.
Matias was arrested Wednesday in the March 25 shooting that killed Joel Valdes, 20, of Skokie, at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, just northwest of Chicago. A second shooting victim, a 15-year-old girl, was treated and released from a hospital, police said.
Police said the shooting occurred near the mall's food court during an argument that escalated into violence. Frightened shoppers ran for cover and the mall was locked down.
Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect pulling out a weapon and shooting at Valdes, striking him. Valdes was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
After the shooting, the suspected gunman fled in a car with other people, police said.
Altgeld
A portrait of John Peter Altgeld, who served as Illinois governor from 1893-97, hangs in Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus.
Altgeld Hall on the campus of Northern Illinois University in De Kalb is one of three buildings with that same name at public universities in the state. (Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign also have Altgeld Halls.) The buildings -- and collegiate "castles" at Illinois State University and Eastern Illinois University -- all trace their histories back to Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld, a fan of this architectural style.
Altgeld Hall on the Southern Illinois University campus is one of several castle-inspired buildings on Illinois state university campuses.
Altgeld Hall Northern Illinois University
The logo for Northern Illinois University features a depiction of Altgeld Hall.
Cook Hall at Illinois State University in Normal is one of several "castles" on public university campuses in the state.
Cook Hall on the Illinois State University campus in Normal.
Altgeld Hall on the campus of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign features the architectural stylings favored by the building's namesake, Illinois Governor John Peter Altgeld.