Listen now: Pritzker's budget proposal on this episode of the 'Capitol Cast' podcast

The governor cited rising inflation as the basis for creating about $1 billion in temporary tax relief for motor fuel, groceries and property taxes.
The motor fuel tax relief would not lower gas prices, but it would prevent an annual increase to the motor fuel tax that is written into law from taking effect this year. It prevents a hike of 2.2 cents per gallon of gas, according to the governor’s office – a taxpayer savings it pegged at $135 million.
Motor fuel tax money does not go to the general revenue fund, but rather to road construction projects. The tax holiday does not appear to affect a proposed $46.5 billion capital infrastructure budget, which is mostly an extension of the 2019 Rebuild Illinois plan.
The governor also proposed rolling back a 1 percent state grocery tax for the fiscal year, a taxpayer savings pegged at $360 million. The state would reimburse local governments for the effect of the tax holiday.
Illinoisans currently eligible for a 5 percent property tax credit under current law – that is, joint filers earning below $500,000 and single filers earning below $250,000 – would be eligible for another 5 percent property tax credit under the proposal, up to $300. The taxpayer savings is estimated at $475 million.