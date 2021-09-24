 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Lawsuits filed over explosion that killed 3 Illinois men

  • 0

NORTH UTICA — Three Chicago men killed in a explosion while fishing and making a fire unwittingly picked up an explosive rod that was left behind during a demolition project near Starved Rock State Park, according to lawsuits.

The families of the three men filed wrongful death lawsuits this week against companies that were hired by the state Transportation Department to demolish a bridge near the park in March.

Immer Rivera Tejada, 39, brother Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and their nephew Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26, were fishing along the Illinois River in May, about 100 yards from the bridge demolition.

They had used a copper pipe to prop up a pan when making a fire, and heat caused it to explode, lawyers said.

“We always knew that Immer, Rafael, and Guillermo were innocent victims, and we knew the investigation would reveal that, which it did,” Immer's wife, Maluc Cordoba-Arce, said in a statement.

Companies identified in the lawsuits declined to comment. Starved Rock is about 75 miles southwest of Chicago.

The men had seven children.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Felony hate crime charge filed in suburban Chicago

Felony hate crime charge filed in suburban Chicago

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge after he allegedly hurled racial slurs and spit on a Black woman and her daughter before striking their vehicle with his own car outside a suburban Chicago grocery store, prosecutors said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fog catchers provide water to deserted hills of Lima

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News