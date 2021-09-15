Lawsuit against Dennis Hastert involving hush-money pact is settled before trial

Days before they were set to go to trial, lawyers in a 2016 hush-money lawsuit against former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert involving decades-old sexual abuse agreed Wednesday to settle the case.

The terms of the agreement will be confidential, attorneys said.

A Kendall County judge ruled last week that the man who sued Hastert, seeking the unpaid balance of an alleged $3.5 million pact, would be named publicly at the civil trial. The man had filed the breach-of-contract lawsuit under the pseudonym James Doe in April 2016.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Kristi Browne, declined to say whether the judge’s decision was a factor in his decision to settle.

While the agreement settles the litigation, she said, her client will suffer from what happened to him as a child for years to come.

“It’s never over for a victim of child sexual abuse,” Browne said. “It impacts them the rest of their lives.”

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin Monday in a Yorkville courtroom.

Attorney John Ellis, who represents Hastert, declined comment.

Hastert was a Yorkville High School teacher and state champion wrestling coach before entering politics in the early 1980s. He rose to become the longest-serving Republican House speaker in U.S. history.

The plaintiff in the suit was a former Yorkville standout student-athlete who alleged Hastert sexually abused him one night at an out-of-state wrestling camp in the 1970s. The student was 14 at the time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0