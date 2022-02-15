Lawmakers raise concerns about Pontiac, Vandalia prisoner transfers

SPRINGFIELD — A group of lawmakers is raising concerns about the transfers of prisoners from the Pontiac and Vandalia correctional centers.

Nine lawmakers wrote a letter to the state Department of Corrections director and Gov. J.B. Pritzker asking for information about why a "significant number of inmates" are being moved from the prisons.

"As both of these correctional centers serve as some of the largest employers in their respective regions, any changes to staffing or inmate population levels would have a major impact on the economic health of those areas," the letter reads.

The Pontiac Correctional Center opened in 1971, and its operational capacity is 1,255, according to the Department of Corrections, with a mental health operational capacity of 66. It is the parent institution for the Pontiac Medium Security Unit. The average annual cost per offender was $70,366 as of fiscal year 2020.

The Vandalia Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility for men, opened in 1921. Its operational capacity is listed at 1,300. The average annual cost for offender was $34,670 as of fiscal year 2020.

Read the letter here:

