Kentucky man who abducted, sexually assaulted Illinois woman gets 101 years

WHEATON — A Kentucky man who was convicted of abducting, sexually assaulting and robbing a college student in suburban Chicago will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge sentenced him to 101 years in prison.

Justin Dalcollo, 37, was sentenced Tuesday, five months after he was found guilty by a DuPage County jury of abduction, criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

Under state law, Dalcollo, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, who formerly lived in DuPage County, must serve 85% of his sentence, or a little more than 85 years in prison.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old woman was leaving a suburban Chicago shopping center on March 22, 2019, when Dalcollo used a gun to force his way into her car and ordered her drive to an ATM to withdraw money from her bank account.

He then forced her to drive to various locations before he ordered her to pull into the Grand Victoria Casino parking deck in Elgin, where he raped her.

The woman then drove herself to a hospital, where she reported the attack to police. Dalcollo, who has sexual assault convictions in Ohio, was arrested the next day in Chicago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0