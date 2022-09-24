Kendall County state’s attorney sues state over SAFE-T Act

YORKVILLE - Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis is suing the state of Illinois in an effort to change the cashless bail system scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2023, joining several other suburban state’s attorneys who have made a similar move.

The suit was filed Friday in Kendall County Circuit Court by Weis and Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird and names Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois General Assembly as defendants. Weis told Kendall County Board members he needs to try and prevent the “horrendous unintended consequences” of some provisions of the SAFE-T Act.

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow and McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally also filed similar suits in the last two weeks, arguing the bill goes too far.

“It will have huge impacts and I just don’t think people realize what’s really coming,” Weis said. “It’s not a Republican or Democrat thing. The two state’s attorneys who filed first are Democrats, so I’m telling you this is not politics. It is something that truly needs to be addressed, and if it’s not addressed before Jan. 1, it will be almost impossible to fix.”

He expects the suit to be consolidated with the others, including suits in Kankakee and Grundy counties.

The SAFE-T Act was meant to create a more fair court system and promote police accountability. Proponents say the elimination of cash bail addresses a long-standing problem that keeps poor defendants, mostly people of color, locked up while awaiting trial because they don’t have the means to make bail.

In Kane County, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain released a letter to the public where they urge residents to contact their representatives and ask them to rethink bail reform.

They wrote that people in the county’s jail are held because of an evidence-based risk assessment that showed them to be a threat to public safety or a flight risk. But under the new law, defendants in serious crimes, including aggravated driving under the influence or drug-induced homicides, would not be detained, they said.

“We are asking that the beginning of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act be pushed back six months to allow the legislators to sit down with prosecutors and law enforcement to craft a bill that will eliminate cash bail while protecting our community,” they wrote.

For some offenses, including first-degree murder, police and prosecutors will have to convince a judge the offender is a continuing threat to a specific, identifiable individual, Weis said. If a person killed his or her spouse and there was no one else at risk, the murderer would not be detained, he said.

Weis also said the act will make it more difficult for law enforcement to ensure a person charged with a crime shows up in court. The sheriff’s office will have to present the accused with a “rules to show cause” document if the offender does not appear in court. But deputies would need to find the individual first, which could be a large burden on police, he said.

“What will you tell victims?” Weis said. “Sorry your case can’t be ruled on because they aren’t here?”

“There are a lot of good things and reforms as part of the act, but there are a lot of unintended consequences and they need to be fixed,” Weis said. “I would hope the General Assembly would do something to correct some of these issues.”

Jeremy Gorner of the Chicago Tribune contributed to this article.