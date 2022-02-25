 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Kade Heather named Quattrone reporting fellow

  • 0
Kade Heather

BLOOMINGTON — Kade Heather, courts reporter for The Pantagraph, has been named a Quattrone reporting fellow and will taking part in the 17th annual John Jay/Harry Frank Guggenheim Symposium on Crime in the America and Fellowship program.

The two-day symposium "brings together leading researchers and policymakers with journalists to deepen public understanding of the most relevant crime and violence issues in the United States," organizers said.

About 30 fellows are selected nationally for the program. 

The fellowship program is supported by the by the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. 

Heather is an Illinois State University graduate who served as sports reporter and editor for The Vidette. He has a masters degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield.

What top 10 McLean County employees make

Total compensation includes salary, bonuses, overtime, etc.

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland train station becomes relief center for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News