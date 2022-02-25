Kade Heather named Quattrone reporting fellow

BLOOMINGTON — Kade Heather, courts reporter for The Pantagraph, has been named a Quattrone reporting fellow and will taking part in the 17th annual John Jay/Harry Frank Guggenheim Symposium on Crime in the America and Fellowship program.

The two-day symposium "brings together leading researchers and policymakers with journalists to deepen public understanding of the most relevant crime and violence issues in the United States," organizers said.

About 30 fellows are selected nationally for the program.

The fellowship program is supported by the by the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Heather is an Illinois State University graduate who served as sports reporter and editor for The Vidette. He has a masters degree in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield.

