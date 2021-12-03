Jussie Smullett may be pressured to take stand in hoax hate crime trial

Not long after they allegedly pretended to beat up actor Jussie Smollett in January 2019, two Chicago brothers took off for their ancestral home of Nigeria, where they were going to audition for a show called “Big Brother Naija.”

The brothers, aspiring actors Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, never got the roles. But they wound up starring instead in a far higher-profile drama right here in their hometown:

Smollett’s criminal trial.

Over two days this week, the Osundairo brothers’ long-awaited testimony riveted jurors and spectators at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, where they laid out in detail a bizarre plot allegedly hatched by Smollett to pretend to beat up the “Empire” actor, pour bleach on him and wrap a rope around his neck while shouting racist and homophobic slurs.

Both brothers said Smollett had hoped the fake attack would be captured on a surveillance camera near his Streeterville apartment and splashed in the media, putting pressure on the “Empire” studio to address what he felt were security concerns.

Though the camera turned out to be pointed up the street and the incident was not recorded, Smollett’s allegations that he was attacked made international headlines just the same. Two weeks later, after the Osundairo brothers were arrested at O’Hare International Airport as they returned from Nigeria, they agreed to cooperate against Smollett, who is now standing trial on charges of lying to the police.

The case is now in the hands of the defense, which has tried to paint the brothers as criminals and homophobes who were using Smollett to advance their own budding acting careers.

Prosecutors have presented significant collateral evidence that seems to corroborate what the brothers have said — including cellphone records, text messages, surveillance video, taxi and ride-share receipts — and Smollett’s attorneys might have an uphill battle in convincing the jury their client was actually the victim of a horrific crime.

Without smoking-gun evidence either way, only Smollett himself could refute the brothers’ testimony — and when the trial resumes Monday, all eyes will be on whether he takes the stand.

Smollett’s attorneys have played close to the vest any discussion about having Smollett testify. They did not mention to jurors in opening statements whether they would hear from the actor.

So far, the defense has presented three witnesses, none of whom rebutted the brothers’ testimony. One, a doctor from Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where Smollett was treated on the morning of the attack, may have actually helped prosecutors by confirming the actor had no serious injuries from the beating and was given nothing but Tylenol before being sent home.

Anticipation of the Osundairo brothers’ testimony had been building for nearly three years, ever since they gave sworn statements to a Cook County grand jury on Feb. 20, 2019, leading to the filing of the original disorderly conduct charges against Smollett.

Their statements took on even more weight a month later, when State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office abruptly dropped the case in exchange for Smollett forfeiting his bond and doing a minimal amount of community service.

In the ensuing uproar, Foxx, who had withdrawn from the case after revealing she had contact with Smollett’s representatives early in the investigation, wrote a Tribune op-ed saying for the first time that aspects of the evidence and testimony “would have made securing a conviction against Smollett uncertain.”

Foxx did not elaborate at the time on whether she was talking specifically about the brothers’ credibility. The information vacuum led to months of speculation and allegations of impropriety by Foxx’s office, and almost cost her reelection.

A year later, after special prosecutor Dan Webb was appointed to look into the matter, he indicted Smollett on almost identical disorderly conduct charges based largely on the same testimony from the Osundairo brothers.

So interest was high when the first brother to testify, Abimbola Osundairo, strode into Associate Judge James Linn’s seventh-floor courtroom Wednesday. Abimbola, who goes by the nickname “Abel,” was the closer of the brothers to Smollett and the person the actor allegedly turned to first with the plan to stage an attack.

Abimbola Osundairo’s testimony, which stretched for about eight hours over two days, was followed immediately by that of his brother, who was on the stand for a total of five hours Thursday. Prosecutors rested their case after the brothers’ testimony concluded.

Both brothers came across as composed and well-coached on the stand, often responding to questions with clipped, one- or two-word answers.

They were largely able to avoid clashes with Smollett’s attorneys, who tried to rattle them on cross-examination with rapid-fire questions about their drug dealing, criminal pasts, motives for befriending Smollett, even alleged homosexual or homophobic tendencies.

The brothers largely stuck to the version of events that has been alleged since the day Smollett was first charged: that the actor approached them in late January 2019, saying he was upset that his studio was not taking seriously a threatening letter he’d received a week earlier.

To get the attention of the studio and the media, Smollett wanted the brothers to attack him while wearing red hats to look like supporters of then-President Donald Trump and put a rope around his neck, both brothers testified.

“He wanted us to say, ‘Aren’t you that “Empire” (homophobic slur) (racial slur)?’ and ‘This is MAGA country,’” Olabinjo Osundairo testified.

On the way to a “dry run” of the fake attack, Olabinjo said, Smollett got more specific about their roles: “For me, he wanted me to put the noose around his neck and pour bleach on him, while my brother hit him and put the bruise on his face.”

Smollett asked Abimbola Osundairo to do the hitting because, “He didn’t think that I would be able to hold my punches back,” said Olabinjo, whose ripped physique was shown to the jury through a shirtless photo of him on the “Empire” set.

Both brothers testified Smollett gave them a check for $3,500 for their efforts and also $100 in cash to pay for the rope, ski masks, hats and other supplies. They believed some of the money was also meant as payment for a diet and fitness plan the brothers had worked up for Smollett through their business, “Team Abel,” they said.

On the morning of the attack, which was delayed by nearly four hours because Smollett’s flight from New York departed late, the brothers walked around the Streeterville neighborhood in the bitter cold for a while, killing time until Smollett showed up at the prescribed location near his apartment building, Abimbola Osundairo told the jury. Then they saw him and sprang into action.

“I said, ‘Hey, aren’t you that “Empire” (homophobic slur)?’ and we said the other words, and my brother said, ‘This is MAGA country,’” Abimbola testified. “That’s when I proceeded to punch him in the face and tussle … I threw him to the ground, put the bruise on his face, then I saw some car lights and then ran away.”

Later that morning, after media reports began to surface that Smollett had been the victim of a hate crime, Abimbola said he sent a text expressing condolences — which Smollett had directed him to do as another part of the hoax.

“Bruh say it ain’t true, I’m praying for speedy recovery,” read the text, which was displayed on a screen in the courtroom. “(Expletive) is wild.”

On cross-examination by Smollett attorney Shay Allen on Thursday, Abimbola testified with a straight face throughout, showing little emotion as the defense peppered him with questions. Didn’t he get a new trainer right after the incident? Has he been shopping around book deals? Didn’t he say that he wouldn’t testify if Smollett gave him $1 million? No, no, and no, Abimbola said.

Only once did he crack a smile: When Allen asked him whether, while walking around in the bitter cold at 1:30 a.m., he’d thought about just scrapping the plan and going home.

“I did, yeah,” he said.

But you really wanted to carry out this attack on Jussie, Allen said.

“Fake attack,” Abimbola Osundairo replied.

After the allegedly phony attack, Abimbola and his brother flew to Nigeria. While they were there, they searched online to see if anything had made the news. He was curious, he testified.

“About what?” Allen asked. “You were there, right?”

“Media attention,” Abimbola answered. “Jussie wanted it. He got what he wanted.”

Defense attorneys also tried to make hay out of allegedly homophobic comments made in the past by Olabinjo Osundairo, and even suggested in their questioning that Abimbola and Smollett had a sexual relationship.

In her questioning, defense attorney Tamara Walker asked Olabinjo about a tweet in which he asked someone “why you following Frank Ocean, you know that (epithet) gay, right?”

Olabinjo said he didn’t consider the tweet problematic — just a joke between friends. He also said he didn’t know whether or not Ocean, a popular singer and songwriter, is gay.

Allen tried an even more abrupt approach with Abimbola Osundairo, who testified on direct that he’d worked on “Empire” from 2016 to early 2019 and hung out with Smollett socially, often going to nightclubs, strip clubs or bathhouses.

In a made-for-TV moment, Allen asked Abimbola point blank on cross-examination: “When did you and Jussie start dating?”

“What?” Abimbola said. “We were never dating.”

“Were you using the sexual tension between you to progress your acting career?” Allen asked Thursday.

“I didn’t know there was sexual tension,” Abimbola Osundairo replied.

Allen also tried to question Abimbola about homophobia in Nigerian culture, to prosecutors’ repeated objections that were sustained by Linn. “He was born in Chicago. Move on,” the judge said.

