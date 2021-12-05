 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Jussie Smollett's turn to testify. Will he?

  • 0

The state rested its case at Jussie Smollett's trial Thursday after key testimony from two brothers who said the former "Empire" actor plotted a racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago and paid them to carry it out.After a three-day presentation of evidence, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the presiding judge Thursday evening that the prosecution was done. The defense began its case immediately, calling, among others, an emergency room physician who saw Smollett after the purported attack.Judge James Linn told jurors there would be no testimony Friday, saying he expected they would begin deliberations no later than Tuesday.The physician, Dr. Robert Turelli, testified he treated Smollett after he went to a hospital early on Jan. 29, 2019, telling Turelli he'd been attacked, punched and kicked. Turelli said Smollett had some bruises and scratches but no serious injuries.Before the state rested Thursday, Smollett's lawyer worked to discredit the brothers' accounts, suggesting they attacked Smollett because they didn't like him, and tried to get him to pay them each $1 million not to testify that he staged the assault.Defense attorney Shay Allen suggested the brothers were motivated to accuse Smollett of staging the hoax because they disliked the performer who is gay and Black and then saw an opportunity to make money.Olabingo Osundairo's testimony echoed the account his brother, Abimbola Osundairo, gave on the witness stand a day earlier, including that Smollett wanted the brothers to douse him with gasoline and put a noose around his neck, and that Smollett gave them a $100 bill to buy the supplies and paid them with a $3,500 check.Olabingo Osundairo said Smollett told him he received hate mail at the TV studio in Chicago "and he had this crazy idea of having two MAGA supporters attack him," an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again." Osundairo believed the plan was to publicize the attack on social media, not to involve police, he said.They opted to pour bleach on Smollett, Osundairo said, because he wasn't comfortable using gasoline. He said Smollett wanted his brother to do the punching, and that it should look like he fought back.Osundairo also addressed the defense contention that the brothers were driven by homophobia. He testified that he has nothing against gays and the jury was shown a photo of the siblings taking part in Chicago's 2015 gay pride parade dressed as trojan warriors.Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack on Jan. 29, 2019 one count for each time he gave a report to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.Olabingo Osundairo also denied a white person was involved, or that he and his brother even wore masks or makeup to make it appear they were white. In statements that were widely ridiculed because the brothers are Black, Smollett had said he saw pale or white skin around the eyes of one of his masked attackers.During cross examination, Allen asked Abimbola Osundairo, who worked as a stand-in on the Chicago set of "Empire," if he tried to get a $5,000-per-week job as Smollett's security and if after he was questioned by police and released he told Smollett he and his brother wouldn't testify at his trial if they were each paid $1 million. Osundairo responded "No sir" to both.In follow-up questioning by Webb, Osundairo said he never thought Smollett would go to the police to report the fake attack as a real hate crime. He said Smollett told him that he wanted to use it to generate media attention, and that he has never lied to Chicago police.Olabingo Osundairo told jurors he talked to police without a promise of immunity or under any sort of favorable deal. He added: "It was simply just to get the truth out of what happened that night."Smollett's legal team needs to cast doubt on the brothers' damaging testimony, but it isn't easy. Abimbola Osundairo stuck with his story during cross-examination, while also denying he had a sexual relationship with Smollett or that he asked the actor to hire him. And much of what the Osundairos have told jurors about that night appears to be corroborated by video and other evidence.Smollett's legal team asked Olabingo Osundairo about a previous felony conviction, which he testified was in 2012, for aggravated battery. As a convicted felon he cannot legally possess a firearm, but police found several guns when they searched their home after the alleged attack. Both brothers said the guns belonged to Abimbola Osundairo.The defense said the brothers lied about Smollett staging the attack

CHICAGO — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on himself in downtown Chicago, the big question when the actor's trial resumes Monday will be whether or not he will tell his side of the story.

Attorneys rarely announce whether or not their clients will take the stand before they actually call them to testify, and Smollett's attorneys have not made their plans public.

The reasons why Smollett might want to testify begin with just how bizarre the case is. During the trial that started last Monday, what emerged was the story of a television star who cast two brothers as his attackers, gave them dialogue to recite, and paid for the rope he told them to fashion into a noose and loop around his neck.

As strange as that sounds, it is the only narrative that has come to the jury from the siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo. And some legal experts say the only chance Smollett has of beating charges that he lied to the police is by telling jurors his version of what happened on Jan. 29, 2019.

"The jurors might be thinking, 'Who does this guy think he is, not getting up and telling his story?'" said Terry Ekl, a prominent Chicago-area defense attorney not involved in the case.

Ekl and other legal experts said jurors are not supposed to read anything into a defendant's decision not to testify but that when they return to the deliberation room they often do just that.

As to the importance of a defendant testifying, legal experts said one need look no further than the recent trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after he testified that he fatally shot two men and wounded another because he feared for his own life.

"They won the case by putting him on," said Kathleen Zellner, a Chicago area defense attorney. "The jury believed him."

In Smollett's case, it may be important for him to testify because, as bizarre as the brothers' testimony was, they are the only witnesses to the incident who have testified. And, said Chicago-based defense attorney, Joe Lopez, Smollett's attorneys "haven't been able to impeach these brothers."

Nor have they located a white person that a woman told police she saw carrying a rope in the area earlier that night, leaving the brothers and Smollett as the only three people that the jury can conclude know what happened.

"I think they just want to hear his story and if they don't, the only one they've got is the prosecutions' story," said David Erickson, a former state appellate judge who teaches at Chicago Kent College of Law.

Another reason why Smollett might want to testify: He should be good at it.

"He's an actor. He should be testifying," Lopez said.

One of 2 suspects charged in shootout with Chicago cops

"He has the ability to communicate (and) he thinks he can take the witness stand and play a role," said Ekl.

Erickson said that when he teaches trial advocacy, he makes it clear from the outset that jurors vote for people they like. Right now, he said, he's sure they like the special prosecutor, Dan Webb. "Dan Webb is Everyman, he seems like a nice guy, a good next-door neighbor. "

In contrast, they don't know Smollett, and have not heard his voice since he introduced himself during jury selection.

But testifying could pose all sorts of problems for Smollett, starting with his need to explain how the brothers knew they would run into him in the dead of a brutally cold night in an unfamiliar neighborhood as he returned from a sandwich shop. Unless he told them he would be there.

Also, if he's convicted, Smollett's words could land him in yet more trouble.

"You can't be penalized (by a judge) for not testifying but if he takes the stand and the judge believes he perjured himself, he can add (jail or prison) time," said Erickson.

Both Erickson and Ekl think Smollett will end up testifying, even if his attorneys beg him not to.

"I think you've got a guy who is so arrogant and self-centered, he really thinks he can make people believe what he says is true ... (and) schmooze a jury to get them to like him," Ekl said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Santa Claus makes stop at Normal Community Activity Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News