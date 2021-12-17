Jussie Smollett trial: What the public didn’t see during jury deliberations

Journalists from around the country sat for hours last week in an otherwise empty Cook County courtroom, waiting for word from jurors cloistered in a back room deliberating actor Jussie Smollett’s legal fate.

The jurors seemed to be silent. But it turns out their communications with the judge were just being kept from public view.

In a somewhat unusual move, Judge James Linn handled most questions posed by the jury behind the scenes, during animated phone discussions in his chambers with prosecutors and Smollett’s defense and in the presence of a court reporter.

The move stood in stark contrast to the usual process at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, where juror questions and other important trial matters are nearly always addressed in open court, providing observers with some indication of how jurors might be processing the evidence.

The break from protocol was magnified because the Smollett trial was one of the most closely-watched Cook County cases in years, drawing nationwide attention because of the actor’s celebrity and in part because a lack of transparency in initial court proceedings led to widespread confusion and the emergence of conspiracy theories.

And it wasn’t just questions from jurors that were handled behind closed doors, records show. At the beginning of the second week of the eight-day trial, prosecutors filed a petition to hold one of Smollett’s attorneys in contempt — a move that was never even mentioned in open court.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for about nine hours over two days before convicting Smollett last week on five out of six felony counts alleging he lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime attack.

As members of the media waited out the deliberations, attorneys from both sides could be seen periodically going back to Linn’s chambers, but they were barred from telling reporters what was discussed because of an agreement with the court not to speak to the media during the trial.

Smollett was not present during a Dec. 9 conference in Linn’s chambers because his attorneys waived his appearance, according to a transcript of the proceedings obtained by the Tribune.

And the questions were handled over the phone, apparently so as not to inconvenience the attorneys by making them come to the courtroom during the lengthy deliberations.

The record of talks between Linn and attorneys shows some extended legal sparring over jurors’ requests to see transcripts of testimony.

The transcript also clarifies Linn’s decision to let jurors access the entirety of Smollett’s “Good Morning America” interview. That choice became the center of swirling rumors and incorrect information online after Smollett was found guilty — a murkiness that may have been avoided if it had been discussed out in the open.

“The lawyers aren’t even in court because they have other things that they want to do, and the court’s trying to work with the lawyers and let them be in their offices and take care of everything else that (they’re) responsible for,” Linn said, according to the transcript.

Trial proceedings in Illinois must be open to the press and public unless a judge makes specific findings to the contrary, according to an overview of Illinois public-access law published by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

But jury questions might be a more gray area; one Illinois court has ruled that even the defendant does not have an absolute right to be present while attorneys discuss the jury’s notes.

On the evening of Dec. 8, in their first hours of deliberations, the jurors sent a note asking to see a calendar that prosecutors had used as a demonstrative exhibit. That request was ultimately denied.

The next day, deliberations resumed about 9:15 a.m.; it is unclear when jurors sent Linn their next note, which requested police reports and the transcript of testimony from Officer Muhammad Baig. Baig testified early in the trial that he responded to a report of a battery in Streeterville one frigid night in January 2019 and met Smollett at his apartment with a noose around his neck.

Police reports are not considered to be evidence and were not sent back to jurors. Transcripts are often sent back to the jury room when available.

But two of Smollett’s attorneys objected, saying they had never heard of giving jurors testimony transcripts and that it could misrepresent the witness’ actual testimony because it can’t “reflect the matters of demeanor, tone, and voice.”

The discussion apparently grew animated. Twice the court reporter could not distinguish between different speakers, and had to transcribe that there was “simultaneous crosstalk.”

Linn ultimately gave jurors the transcript of Baig’s testimony, saying it had been his regular practice to do so during his decades on the bench.

“I’m surprised that you’ve never experienced such a thing,” he said. “This is something that happens routinely. The jury asked for a transcript. If we have them, we give it to them. I’ve done that every time.”

Later on in the day, transcripts from two other witnesses, Chicago police detectives Kimberly Murray and Robert Graves, were also sent to jurors at their request over the defense’s objections. Graves interviewed Smollett about two weeks after the attack; jurors ultimately acquitted Smollett on the charge of lying to Graves.

Also discussed in chambers Dec. 9 was Smollett’s 2019 “Good Morning America” interview, portions of which were shown to jurors during the trial. Prosecutors had asked the day before that Linn send the full interview back to the jury room so jurors could view it; Linn denied the request, since only parts of the video had been played in court.

But Linn changed his mind after thinking about it further, he said, according to the transcript. The whole video had been properly entered into evidence, so all of it could be viewed by jurors. “I think I was perhaps being too cautious yesterday,” he said.

The defense objected strenuously. And word spread in the next few days among Smollett supporters on social media, with some accusing Linn of “jury tampering,” claiming incorrectly that he had given jurors the video without attorneys asking him to.

At the end of the in-chambers session, Linn told the attorneys that he’d been advised by the court reporters that the Tribune was requesting a transcript of their discussion.

The judge agreed with attorneys for both sides that the transcript could be released because “this is something that normally would be done in open court.”

“Then if they want to pay for transcripts from your office, you’re welcome to give them transcripts,” the judge said. The documents were made available at an expedited rate of $5.50 per page.

Another high-profile matter apparently resolved off the record was the petition by prosecutors to hold defense attorney Tamara Walker in contempt of court for violating an apparently unwritten agreement not to speak to the media before the verdict.

Walker had given the Tribune an interview about her allegations that Linn “lunged” at her during a sidebar huddle.

Nothing was said in open court about the motion; it was withdrawn Dec. 10, the day after the verdict was reached.

In their motion to withdraw the request, special prosecutors said they had “conferred further” with Smollett’s attorneys and the court about the matter.

“In light of that conference, and based on further discussion between the (office of the special prosecutor) and Ms. Walker, the OSP has elected not to proceed with the Contempt Petition,” the motion stated.

