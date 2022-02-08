Jury selected in Chicago alderman's federal tax trial

CHICAGO - A jury of eight men and four women was selected Monday in the trial of Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson, the grandson and nephew of the city’s two longest-serving mayors who is the first member of his family’s political dynasty to face federal criminal charges.

Thompson, 52, who represents the 11th Ward where the Daley family built its once-formidable political machine, is charged with filing false tax returns and lying to federal agents about a line of credit he received from a Bridgeport bank that later collapsed.

The alderman walked into the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in the Loop shortly after 8 a.m. He sat next to his attorney in U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama’s courtroom, dressed in a dark suit and wearing a face mask. He was introduced to the panel of prospective jurors only as “Pat Thompson.”

Valderrama announced the panel of 12 regular jurors at about 3:45 p.m., after spending more than five hours questioning potential jurors about their backgrounds and answers to a questionnaire that identified Thompson as a Chicago alderman and probed their knowledge of the Daley family and its politics.

Among those picked to serve on the jury: An IT professional, a customer service representative and part-time music teacher, a sales associate at a furniture store, a high school teacher, a physical educational instructor, a rail car cleaner, and a shipping manager at a dental center.

Another juror, a woman in her 20s, works as an EMT and said her mother works as a machine operator for the Chicago Tribune.

Four alternate jurors — all men — were then selected before the whole panel was sworn in and the judge broke the trial for the day. Opening statements in the case were set for Tuesday morning.

Most in the jury pool said they’d never heard of Thompson or read any news reports about the case. One man, however, an internal audit manager at Chicago bank, said he had heard through his job that the bank at the center of the allegations, Washington Federal Bank for Savings, had “folded and was in receivership with the FDIC.”

Thompson’s attorney asked that the man be stricken for cause, but the judge declined. He wound up being cut as part of the defense’s peremptory challenges.

Another man, a residential contractor, was cut by the prosecution after he said during questioning he was “a fan of and proud of the Daley family.”

Thompson is the first sitting alderman to face a jury since the Operation Silver Shovel probe more than two decades ago.

But even more importantly, Thompson will be the first member of the Daley clan ever tried on federal charges — a prospect that would have been virtually unthinkable when the family was at the height of its power, holding sway over virtually every aspect of the city’s political structure, including who would serve as the U.S. attorney.

The trial is slated to last at least a week.

Thompson, who has been on the City Council since 2015, was charged last April in a seven-count indictment with filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans he’d received from clout-heavy Washington Federal before it was shuttered in 2017.

The indictment alleged Thompson filed false tax returns stating he had paid a total of more than $171,000 in interest to Washington Federal related to the loans, when actually he had paid nothing, the indictment alleged. He also allegedly understated his taxable income on those same returns, according to the indictment.

Thompson’s attorney, Chris Gair, has sought to portray any discrepancies in the paperwork as sloppy bookkeeping, not fraud. In a statement after the indictment was announced last year, Thompson said his “conscience was clear” and that he’s paid the back taxes owed and repaid the rest of the loan in question.

“I did not commit any crime, I am innocent and I will prove it at trial,” the statement said. “The charges in the indictment do not relate in any way to my public service or to my professional life. I remain 100% dedicated to serving the people of Chicago to the best of my ability.”

The more serious charges of making false statements carry a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, while the tax counts are punishable by up to three years behind bars.

Meanwhile, a conviction on any of the counts would likely force Thompson to immediately resign his seat on the council.

The case is an offshoot of a bigger probe filled with intrigue. The bank’s president, John Gembara, died by suicide at the home of a customer days before the feds shut it down. A massive federal investigation later led to criminal charges accusing a number of former bank employees and customers of running a multiyear, $31 million embezzlement scheme that doled out millions of dollars in loans with no collateral or expectation of repayment.

Thompson was not charged as part of the embezzlement scheme and U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama has barred any direct testimony about it. Instead, the evidence in Thompson’s case will be largely dry, focusing on his bank records and tax returns.

The evidence is also expected to contain little if any mention of Thompson’s position as an elected official or his role in the Daley family. In fact, the indictment doesn’t include the Daley name at all, only his middle initial, and the judge has barred Thompson’s attorneys from showing the jury the alderman’s biography posted on the 11th Ward website.

A questionnaire filled out last week by prospective jurors, however, does identify Thompson as a Chicago alderman and states his “grandfather was the late Mayor Richard J. Daley and his uncle is former Mayor Richard M. Daley.”

To help weed out any potential biases, the questionnaire asked whether anything about those facts would lead them “to treat him differently in this case than someone not in politics.”

At a hearing Friday night, nine potential jurors were stricken “for cause,” all due at least in part to their views of the Daleys and their ability to remain impartial.

Thompson, a real estate attorney who still lives in the Bridgeport bungalow where his grandfather, Richard J. Daley, raised his family, began his political career when he was elected to the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District a decade ago.

With the support of his uncles, former Richard M. Daley and Cook County Commissioner and 11th Ward Democratic Committeeman John Daley, he then promptly won a seat on the City Council in 2015, representing the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood that has been his family’s seat of political power for decades.

Observers noted Thompson’s jowly, blue-eyed resemblance to his grandfather, a connection bolstered by the fact that he and his family live in his grandfather’s former home.

Since his indictment, Thompson has remained involved with City Council issues. He attends nearly all the Zoom meetings for council committees on which he sits, frequently questioning Lightfoot administration officials about the potential impact their proposals will have on city policies and finances.

And he has spoken up repeatedly during the city ward remap fight in defense of keeping the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 11th Ward, instead of cutting some of it out as part of a move to create Chicago’s first majority Asian ward.

