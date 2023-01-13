Jury finds in favor of ex U of I prof accused of exploiting students

URBANA — A federal jury has found in favor of a former University of Illinois professor in a lawsuit two women filed accusing him of sexually and emotionally exploiting them when they were his students.
The jury in Urbana decided in Thursday's verdict that the two plaintiffs had not proven their federal claims of gender violence, forced labor, sex trafficking and involuntary servitude against Gary Xu.
The jurors also ordered one of the women and another plaintiff, who published online allegations of Xu's alleged misdeeds, to pay Xu a total of $800,000 in damages, The News-Gazette reported.
The suit filed in 2019 accused Xu, who had been an associate professor on Asian cultures at the University of Illinois, of sexually and emotionally exploiting his Chinese students, who depended on him for their visas.
Attorney Jon Little represents one of the plaintiffs, a 28-year-old Chinese woman who alleged that Xu raped, beat and controlled her during a two-year relationship that began when she was a 19-year-old undergraduate student. He said the jury's verdict "sends the wrong message."
"We have emboldened a man who was having sex with a student," Little said.
Xu, who never admitted a consensual sexual relationship with the woman and denied all the lawsuit's allegations, wept and hugged his attorney, Jim Martinkus, after the verdict.
"The jury has spoken. We're very grateful," Martinkus said.
Welcome to tax season the one time each year you may actually be thinking about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).This year, however, before you do your taxes it may be worth gauging how likely you are to face an audit.
Cities With the Largest Educational Wage Gaps
Cities With the Largest Educational Wage Gaps
Photo Credit: michaeljung / Shutterstock
While recent economic trends have encouraged companies to
relax degree requirements as a way to attract more workers, for the last several decades higher education has been tightly coupled with economic opportunity in the U.S.
Unemployment rates tend to be lower for people with greater educational attainment, and
wages tend to be higher. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median weekly earnings for workers with a high school diploma total $809, but for college degree holders that figure is $1,334, while those with professional degrees earn $1,924 per week.
But college education comes at a cost, and students in recent decades have struggled with rising tuition and fees. According to data from the
College Board, inflation-adjusted tuition and fees for a public four-year college are 2.25 times higher than they were three decades ago, while private nonprofit four-year colleges cost 1.8 times more. This trend has only begun to slow in the past few years as colleges face declining enrollment in the face of greater questions about the value of higher education and a shrinking college-age population.
michaeljung
The share of Americans that are college graduates has grown nearly every year for over two decades
Historically, students’ belief in future economic returns on their education has mostly outweighed concerns over rising costs. In 2000, the share of Americans 25 years and older with bachelor degrees was 25%. Bachelor’s degree attainment in the U.S. has grown steadily since the turn of the century, and today, 35% of the 25-years-and-older population has their bachelor’s degree.
Workers with only a high school diploma have seen their real wages decrease
The importance of education for economic opportunity has become even clearer as gaps in earnings between more- and less-educated workers have grown over time. In inflation-adjusted dollars, professional degree holders have seen median wage growth of more than 15% since the year 2000. Bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degree holders have also seen modest growth in real dollars over the same span. But for high school graduates, real median annual wages have declined by 4.1% since the beginning of the millennium. Professional degree holders earned 2.5 times as much as a high school graduate in 2000, but earn 3 times as much now.
California and Virginia have the largest educational wage gaps
The gap between high school graduates and people with higher levels of education also varies across geography. Many locations with economies that rely heavily on professional fields have the greatest educational wage gaps, in large part because the share of the population with higher education tends to be greater. Topping the list of states with the largest educational wage gaps are California (+113.3%) and Virginia (+112.5%), where the typical college graduate earns more than twice what the typical high school degree holder does. In both states, the share of workers with college degrees exceeds the national rate. In contrast, states with smaller gaps, like Wyoming (+31.3%) and Mississippi (+47.1%), have college attainment rates well below the national average.
In addition to leading the U.S. at the state level, California’s cities also display some of the largest gaps between earnings for high school and college graduates. Five of the 15 large metropolitan areas with the greatest educational wage gaps are found in California, led by the San Jose metro. With nearly two-thirds of the population holding a college degree and boosted by well-paying Silicon Valley jobs, college graduates in San Jose earn 180% more than high school graduates.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau. To determine the locations with the largest educational wage gaps, researchers at
Smartest Dollar calculated the educational wage gap as the percentage difference in median annual wages for college graduates (including advanced degree holders) and high school graduates only. Wages were calculated for full-time workers, and in the event of a tie, the location with the greater median annual wage for full-time college graduates was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the largest educational wage gaps.
Small and midsize US metros with the largest educational wage gaps
15. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
Photo Credit: Roman Babakin / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +90.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $95,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 62.8%
Shutterstock
14. Fresno, CA
Photo Credit: Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +92.5% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $77,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 31.6%
Shutterstock
13. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Photo Credit: Victor Moussa / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +93.6% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $91,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $47,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 55.9%
Shutterstock
12. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: Charl W Folscher / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +97.5% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $79,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 45.4%
Shutterstock
11. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
Photo Credit: Sergey Novikov / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +99.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $80,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,200 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 47.1%
Shutterstock
10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: RaulCano / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $80,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 43.7%
Shutterstock
9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: Luciano Mortula – LGM / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $80,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $40,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 51.2%
Shutterstock
8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $84,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $42,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 50.8%
Shutterstock
7. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Photo Credit: John T / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $84,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $42,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 58.8%
Shutterstock
6. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $90,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $45,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 51.1%
Shutterstock
5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Photo Credit: ESB Professional / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +100.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $100,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 54.8%
Shutterstock
4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +119.5% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $90,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $41,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 46.2%
Shutterstock
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +122.2% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $100,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $45,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 63.1%
Shutterstock
2. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
Photo Credit: Bogdan Vacarciuc / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +140.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $120,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 63.6%
Shutterstock
1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Photo Credit: Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock
Educational wage gap: +180.0% Median annual wage for full-time college graduates: $140,000 Median annual wage for full-time high school graduates: $50,000 Percentage of full-time workers with college degrees: 64.9%
Shutterstock
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.