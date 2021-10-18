 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Jury convicts ex-DePaul student of attempting to aid Islamic State terrorist group

  • 0

A federal jury on Monday found an ex-DePaul University student guilty of using his computer skills to help the Islamic State terrorist group spread violent propaganda.

The jury deliberated about four hours beginning Friday before finding Thomas Osadzinski, 22, guilty of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged Osadzinski, who had pledged fealty to ISIS, used his budding computer skills to create a first-of-its-kind program aimed at helping the terrorist organization spread it’s violent messages across the internet.

Osadzinski’s attorneys, however, painted him as a naive teenager “lost in the abyss of the internet” whose online online activities were protected by the First Amendment.

“Big words, no action,” defense attorney Joshua Herman said in his closing remarks Friday. “Bold pledges, empty promises. ... All we have are exaggerations and boasts of a lonely 19-year-old college student lost in the abyss of the internet.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House: FBI involved in getting kidnapped missionaries 'to safety'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News