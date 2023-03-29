CHICAGO — A Cook County jury awarded nearly $5 million Wednesday to the family of an 84-year-old retired teacher who was killed when a police cruiser crashed into a police van and careened into a car in which she was a passenger.
The jury awarded $4.75 million to the estate of Verona Gunn and $180,000 to be divided among three other people in the car with her when the collision happened, for their physical injuries and emotional suffering, the plaintiffs' attorneys said in a statement.
The verdict is one of the highest in the state of Illinois for the death of someone in their 80s, it added.
"Today, this jury honored their oath and made the City of Chicago accountable for the tragic and untimely death of Mrs. Verona Gunn," plaintiff's attorney Andrew Stroth said.
Gunn was being driven home after a family cookout when the crash occurred on May 25, 2019, and she died hours later on an operating table.
Her daughter, a family friend in the passenger seat and the friend's 9-year-old grandchild next to Gunn in the back were injured, as were 10 police officers.
The city's law department did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Wednesday.
In a similar case, the Chicago City Council last September approved a $15 million settlement to the family of a woman who was killed when a police cruiser ran a red light and slammed into her SUV after officers allegedly ignored repeated orders to end their high-speed pursuit of a carjacking suspect.
"The governor and the mayor of the city of Chicago have to be able to work together," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the day after the Chicago mayoral election, which saw Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson emerge as candidates for a runoff.
Photos: Chicago mayoral candidates in the 2023 election
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson speaks to supporters during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson, right, speaks with owner Bobby Price Chicago during a public listening session at Principle Barbers, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the North Lawndale neighborhood of Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., talks to reporters after lunch at Punta Cana restaurant as owner Yonny Mora, left, make a photo of the group Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., bends over to smell the fresh bread dough during a campaign stop at the Morelia Supermarket bakery Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep., Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., and looks over some papers during lunch at Punta Cana restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, D-Ill., center, campaigns with Chicago Alderman Felix Cardona, right, at the La Costa restaurant Feb. 22 in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens to supporters after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Supporters listen Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speeches during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, kisses her spouse Amy Eshleman during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Signs for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot for re-elect are seen during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot hugs a supporter after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter records of Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speech for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot leaves after Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot waves hand to supporters as she walks in for Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot claps for supporters during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pins for Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot are seen on a table during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot listens a supporter for re-elect during Women for Lori Rally in Chicago on Feb. 25.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A sign for Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is seen at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas opens his car after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas, left, puts his arm around the shoulder of Alderman Tom Tunney as they listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks with voters during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas has a news conference in front of Ann Sather restaurant after his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is reflected in a mirror after a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas shakes hand with a voter during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas wears a pin during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas talks during a meeting with residents at ABLA Homes during his campaign in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas smiles as he listens during his campaign at Ann Sather restaurant in Chicago Saturday.
NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, left, speaks Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, after former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, endorsed Wilson for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Dick Durbin, D-Ill., during a news conference in Chicago.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Businessman Willie Wilson participates in a forum with other Chicago mayoral candidates hosted by the Chicago Women Take Action Alliance Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Chicago Temple in Chicago.
ERIN HOOLEY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.