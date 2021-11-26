Judge: No bail for man charged in 2 Chicago teens' slayings

CHICAGO — A judge has rejected bail for an 18-year-old man who allegedly opened fire on a group of Chicago teenagers last summer, killing two of them.
A Cook County judge denied bail for Detrevion Williams during a Thursday court hearing. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Damarion Benson, 15, and Devion Wright, 16.
The July 21 shootings also left three others wounded, and prosecutors said they expect Williams to be charged with attempted first-degree murder at a future hearing, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Prosecutors said in court that Williams and another gunman emerged from a gangway in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's west side and opened fire on a group of teens standing on the street.
Five people were hit by gunfire and Benson and Wright each died from gunshot wounds to the head, authorities said. The three other victims survived their wounds.
Prosecutors have not presented a motive for the shooting or said whether the victims were the intended targets.
After the shooting, police said Williams and the second gunman were seen running to a black BMW that fled the scene. Authorities said the BMW was stolen from an Addison car dealership earlier that day.
