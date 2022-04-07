Joliet officer shoots armed man who fled after traffic stop

JOLIET — A suburban Chicago police officer shot and wounded an armed man who fled on foot from a traffic stop and refused commands to drop his weapon, police said.
Joliet police said officers were conducting a traffic stop about 11 p.m. Wednesday when a male passenger in the vehicle ran from the scene with a handgun.
Police said one officer caught up with the suspect, who refused multiple commands to drop the weapon. When he continued to refuse, the officer shot him, police said.
"The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from Officers," police said in a news release.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released information on the man's condition.
Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.
PHOTOS: Tiger Woods getting ready for the 2022 Masters
Masters Golf
Spectators watch five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods tee off during a practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Monday.
Curtis Compton, Associated Press
Masters Golf
The giant gallery of patrons following five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods applauds as he walks down the first fairway after teeing off to begin his practice round for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Monday.
Curtis Compton, Associated Press
Masters Golf
Tiger Woods tees off on the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters on Monday in Augusta, Georgia.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Masters Golf
Tiger Woods smiles as he leaves the driving range during Sunday's practice before the Masters in Augusta, Georgia.
Matt Slocum, Associated Press
Masters Golf
Tiger Woods practices on the driving range before the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Augusta, Ga.
Matt Slocum - staff, AP
