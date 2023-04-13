BELLEVILLE — Helicopters, a SWAT truck and other police vehicles swarmed Granite City High School Wednesday morning after the Madison County school received a threat of violence that was later determined to be not credible.

The practice of "swatting," or making a hoax call to prompt a law enforcement response, was committed at least a dozen times in Illinois Wednesday alone, and schools all across the U.S. have faced the same issue.

Individuals calling in fake threats often spoof their phone numbers and pretend to be someone else. Whether the call is a joke or an attempt to harass, it is still illegal.

"People who call in these swatting attempts usually tell the police that the victim is a violent criminal or is holding hostages," Business Insider noted in an August 2022 article. "These sorts of reports cause police to act quickly, usually without verifying the report, to stop the supposed criminal as fast as possible."

High schools in Chicago, Rockford, Dixon, Carbondale, Springfield, Bloomington, Decatur and Peoria were among the Illinois communities to be targeted with false threats of violence Wednesday.

Here's what to know about swatting in Illinois, including penalties.

Is swatting illegal in Illinois?

Yes. Knowingly calling 911 with a false report can result in a felony in Illinois under a 2019 law amending the Criminal Code of 2012. Making hoax threats through email, text or social media is a federal crime, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Residents of Illinois and Missouri have previously been charged with making false reports to draw a law enforcement response.

How can swatting be prevented?

Cybersecurity company Fortinet says one of the best ways to protect your identity from being used in a swatting event is to regularly review your privacy settings and update your passwords. Two-factor authentication can also be helpful to secure your accounts.

Avoid sharing information about your home address or workplace online, Fortinet advises, as this could be used for identity theft.

If you receive a swatting threat or have knowledge of a plan to engage in swatting, you can report to the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or use the FBI's online tip form.

