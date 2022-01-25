Inmate who fled after being allowed to attend brother's funeral is arrested

A convicted gunrunner accused of escaping from custody while attending his brother’s funeral has been arrested, authorities announced Monday.

Bruce Berrier was arrested without incident Saturday at the Jewel-Osco in Glendale Heights and on Sunday was ordered held without bail, DuPage County prosecutors said. He was charged with escape or violation of electronic monitoring, failure to return to a penal institution, criminal damage to government property, and indirect criminal contempt of court.

Over prosecutors’ objections, Berrier, 23, formerly of Villa Park, had been released from DuPage County Jail Jan. 11 to attend his brother’s funeral. He was fitted with an electronic GPS monitoring device and ordered to return by 2 p.m. But that afternoon, prosecutors said, Berrier failed to return and cut off the device, which was later found at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst.

Berrier was serving a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to felony gunrunning. He was scheduled for arraignment on the new charges Feb. 14 before Judge Mike Reidy.

In September, an undercover officer with the North Central Narcotics Task Force had contacted Berrier by Snapchat about buying a gun from him. The agent bought a .22-caliber firearm and ammunition from him, and subsequently bought three more guns from him, prosecutors said.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said such illegally purchased guns often end up being used in violent crimes.

