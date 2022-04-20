Indicted ex-Speaker Madigan taps his campaign fund for another $4M for legal defense

CHICAGO - Ex-Speaker Michael Madigan’s campaign fund paid $4 million last month to the legal firm defending him in his federal racketeering case, nearly doubling the total amount he’s sent to the firm over the last four years.

The Southwest Side power broker’s political fund gave $2 million on both March 1 and March 2, the day before and the day of his indictment, newly released state records showed, although those records can sometimes be out of sequence.

The Friends of Michael Madigan campaign now has spent nearly $8.5 million on legal fees to the Katten Muchin Rosenman firm since January 2018, according to newly filed campaign records.

The total in Madigan’s Friends of Michael Madigan account dropped from $10.5 million to $6.49 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to the state report.

Madigan, who turned 80 on Tuesday, has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to a sweeping 22-count indictment alleging his far-reaching political and governmental operations represented a yearslong criminal enterprise.

The charges arise from the bribes-for-favors case in which Commonwealth Edison agreed to pay a $200 million fine and acknowledged it hoped to get favorable consideration on its legislative agenda by hiring Madigan cronies for jobs that required little or no work, stuffing its internship program with college kids from his 13th Ward and putting Madigan favorites on its board of directors.

The dethroned speaker also faces allegations that he helped orchestrate a land transfer from the state to the city in hopes of raking in property tax work for his law firm from would-be developers in Chinatown.

Though the land deal never was consummated, it’s been a source of continued interest for federal investigators, who in 2020 subpoenaed Madigan’s office for records and communications he’d had with key players.

Madigan’s legal bills are over $10 million since January 2018 counting what he’s spent on other issues, ranging from an election fight over sham candidates to a sexual harassment case involving a top aide.

With review of the extensive discovery just beginning, that tally is sure to climb as the case moves forward. Madigan’s lead attorney, Sheldon Zenner, told the judge at Madigan’s arraignment last month that he and his team would need additional time to pore over “millions and millions” of documents expected to be turned over by prosecutors.

“I’d be surprised if the total amount isn’t easily double what’s already out there,” said Kent Redfield, a campaign finance expert in Illinois.

Zenner had no comment Tuesday.

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled this year that politicians are allowed to use political funds for a legal defense, standing behind a State Board of Elections position. Though the court noted it should be allowed for “customary and reasonable expenses” tied to an elected official’s performance of his public duties, it opened the door for a review on a case-by-case basis.

The high court’s decision arose from a complaint brought by Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, the successor to 25th Ward Ald. Danny Solis, whose cooperation with federal authorities has led to indictments against Madigan and 14th Ward Ald. Edward Burke, who has also spent millions from his own defense fund.

Sigcho-Lopez had challenged Solis’ use of campaign funds to pay for defense lawyers while authorities had him under investigation.

Indicted along with Madigan last month was Michael McClain, who already faced a corruption case with a top ComEd executive and two lobbyists. McClain has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Madigan and McClain, 74, of Quincy were accused of conspiring to participate in bribery and extortion schemes from 2011 to 2019, a period when ComEd experienced great success in Springfield.

Attorneys for both Madigan and McClain have accused prosecutors of trying to criminalize legal political actions such as job recommendations in a quest to bring down the once-powerful speaker. McClain’s earlier case is set for trial in September.

The charges against Madigan are the latest in his stunning downfall, the longest-serving leader of any legislative chamber in the nation.

He was dethroned as speaker in early 2021 as the investigation swirled around him, and soon after resigned the House seat he’d held since 1971 and the chairmanship of the state Democratic Party he’d held since 1998.

