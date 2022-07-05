In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly briefly addresses Judge Ann Donnelly during his sentencing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, in New York. 

 ELIZABETH WILLIAMS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer's sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly's attorneys that the 55-year-old Kelly was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.

R. Kelly

R&B superstar R. Kelly arrives at the Daley Center to attend a closed-door hearing over child support on March 13, 2019, in Chicago.

Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly's "own safety" following a psychological examination. They reversed themselves on Tuesday, saying prison officials took him off suicide watch based on a follow-up "clinical assessment."

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.

