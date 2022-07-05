In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch

NEW YORK — R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer's sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday.
The filing came in response to a claim last week by Kelly's attorneys that the 55-year-old Kelly was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.
Initially, prosecutors said the measure was needed for Kelly's "own safety" following a psychological examination. They reversed themselves on Tuesday, saying prison officials took him off suicide watch based on a follow-up "clinical assessment."
The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was found guilty last year of racketeering and sex trafficking. He has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.
Federal authorities are pushing back on R. Kelly's claims that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually abuse young girls.
Soon enough, Kelly will be back in a federal jail in his hometown, with decisions to make about how to proceed on his other cases. The hard time he got in New York could well change how his lawyers and prosecutors in Chicago proceed.
A new analysis by the Chicago Tribune found that only about 23% of the violent deaths of transgender women in recent years have been solved by Chicago police, compared to 38% of homicides solved overall.
Although gun violence across Chicago declined in the past six months, issues downtown, a place where people from all over the city gather, have been higher than usual this year, leaving many in Chicago on edge.