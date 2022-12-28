Illinois woman charged after repeatedly stabbing small dog

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bebe

Bebe is shown in this photo posted on social media by the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation. 

 GARRIDO STRAY RESCUE FOUNDATION

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a small dog has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Chicago police said.

A 15-year-old girl was walking her family's pet Chihuahua around 3:20 p.m. Monday outside her apartment building on the city's Northwest Side when the woman stopped to talk to her, ran toward the dog named Bebe and stabbed the animal "without warning or provocation," a police report said.

The girl ran away, but the woman chased her with a knife and stabbed Bebe several more times, police said. The woman ran off and dropped the knife about a block away but the girl's father caught her and held her until police arrived to arrest her.

Bebe suffered multiple cuts and puncture wounds, causing serious injuries, court documents say.

The woman was being held on $25,000 bond.

Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, a non-profit rescue group, is raising money to help pay for the dog's medical bills.

