Illinois woman arrested in Neiman Marcus smash-and-grab

OAK BROOK — A 21-year-old woman has been arrested during a smash-and-grab robbery at a suburban Chicago Neiman Marcus store.

Terri Collins of Chicago was charged with burglary and retail theft, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said Monday.

Several people cut security wires off high-end coats Saturday afternoon in the Oak Brook store, grabbed coats and attempted to flee.

Collins was arrested after a security guard knocked coats and wire cutters from her hands, the state's attorney's office said. Additional coats were recovered outside the store.

The Associated Press was unable Monday afternoon to find a telephone number for Collins or determine if she has an attorney.

More than a dozen people took more than $120,000 in merchandise in November from a Louis Vuitton store in the shopping center, according to the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald.

The thefts are among a national trend of smash-and-grab crimes at high-end retail shops over the past few months. Groups of thieves smash windows and display cases then flee before police arrive.

