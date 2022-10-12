Illinois woman arrested after human remains found in storage unit

GALESBURG — A western Illinois woman has been arrested on a warrant for concealment of death after human remains were found in a storage unit.

Marcy Oglesby was arrested Tuesday after the remains were found in a storage unit in Maquon on Friday.

Oglesby was being held Wednesday. It was unclear whether she has an attorney who might comment on her behalf.

The identity of the body found in the storage unit has not yet been established. No identification was immediately possible due to the condition of the body. Knox County Sgt. Brad Davis said investigators are trying to match DNA from the remains with family members.

The remains were discovered after Knox County deputies responded to a complaint about an odor coming from the storage unit.

The case remains under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

Maquon is about 150 miles southwest of Chicago.