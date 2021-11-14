Illinois state trooper hurt while working I-55 crash, squad car struck by possible drunken driver

WILL COUNTY - An Illinois state trooper suffered minor injuries after his squad car was struck head-on by an alleged drunken driver on Interstate 55 in Will County near milepost 260, state police said in a news release.

The trooper had stopped to assist by directing traffic after an earlier, separate crash, state police said. While seated in his squad car with his lights on around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, the squad car was struck by a 2017 black Acura.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Acura, Liem T. Nguyen of Joliet, was charged in connection with driving under the influence and a Scott’s Law violation.

Thirteen state troopers have suffered injuries from Scott’s law-related crashes this year, state police said. The law, also known as the “Move Over” law, requires drivers to both slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its hazard lights on.

With more than a month to go until the end of the year, the numbers seem to be trending in the right direction, following a peak in 2019, when two troopers were killed in the line of duty and 27 squad cars were hit by a motorist disobeying Scott’s Law.

In 2020, there were 23 squad cars hit, 15 of which involved violations of Scott’s Law. There were five state police squad cars hit in 2016; 12 in 2017; and eight in 2018, officials have said.

