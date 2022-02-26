Illinois State Police charge man, 16-year-old girls in separate carjacking incidents

GURNEE — State police said a 28-year-old Harvey man has been charged in connection with a carjacking Wednesday in Chicago while two 16-year-old girls have been charged separately in a carjacking that occurred Tuesday in Alsip.
Police said Jordan Henry is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding following a chase that ended up near the interchange of Interstates 55 and 80.
He is being held at the Will County Jail on $1 million bail and would have to post 10%, or $100,000, to be released, police said. His next court date is March 17, according to jail records.
Police said they received an alert at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a carjacking and spotted the vehicle traveling south on Interstate 94 at 75th Street and tried to stop the driver.
Police pursued and the chase ended near I-55 and I-80 when the vehicle crashed into a ditch, and Henry attempted to run off, according to police. A police K-9 unit was involved in the foot pursuit, according to police.
Separately, state police that two girls were arrested and charged following a carjacking in Alsip which resulted in a chase that ended at I-55 and I-94.
Police said they received notification shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday of a Chevrolet Cruze taken in a carjacking in Alsip.
A state trooper spotted the vehicle at 11:18 p.m. near 93rd Street and Stony Island Avenue in Chicago and attempted to pull the vehicle over, according to police.
A pursuit ended when the car crashed on the ramp from I-55 north to I-94 north, police said.
The teens were taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.
One of the girls was charged with aggravated fleeing and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, while the other charged with trespassing to a vehicle, police said.
No other information regarding the pair was available and it was not immediately clear where in Alsip the carjacking had taken place.
