Illinois sheriff says drunken bus driver crashed bus with students on board

A suburban school bus driver had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his bus with students inside Thursday afternoon, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say James Dolan, 61, was taking students home from Barrington School District 220′s Prairie Middle School when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic during a snowstorm and turned in front of a sport utility vehicle headed southbound on Ela Road in Deer Park. The driver of the SUV was unable to stop on the snow-covered road and struck the bus, which had about 20 children on board, authorities said.

None of the students were injured, according to the sheriff’s office. The SUV driver did not sustain any injuries, either.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, Dolan was acting erratically and exhibiting other signs of alcohol impairment, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Dolan, who lives in Hoffman Estates, requested to go to the hospital for a medical issue and was taken there by ambulance.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Dolan on Friday after determining he had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody on Sunday, the same day he was discharged from the hospital.

A Lake County judge set the bond on his arrest warrant at $100,000. He faces a felony charge of aggravated driving under the influence, which carries up to three years in prison.

“It is absolutely shameful that a professional school bus driver would put all of those children in his care at significant risk by driving drunk,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement released Sunday. “We are grateful none of the students, and nobody else was injured, as the driver’s horrifically poor judgment could have resulted in a tragic outcome.”

An attorney for Dolan could not immediately be identified.

Dolan, who has no known criminal record or history of serious traffic citations, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. He remained in Lake County Jail as of Sunday evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0