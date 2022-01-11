Illinois prisons stop taking inmates from county jails amid COVID surge

The Illinois Department of Corrections said a COVID-19 surge at several facilities has caused it to temporarily stop taking inmates from county jails.

The facilities include the Graham, Logan, Menard and Northern Reception and Classification Centers where county jails transport new admissions, the department said. County sheriffs were notified Tuesday.

The department said it is using space normally reserved for new admissions to quarantine inmates that have been exposed or tested positive. It said individual requests for intakes because of special circumstances, such as medical or safety concerns, would be considered.

The department's online coronavirus dashboard on Tuesday showed a number of facilities associated with dozens of active cases, including:

Graham Correctional Center with 53 staff, 86 inmates

Hill Correctional Center with 43 staff, 397 inmates

Lincoln Correctional Center with 25 staff, 151 inmates

Logan Correctional Center with 79 staff, 172 inmates

Stateville Correctional Center with 108 staff, 206 inmates

Taylorville Correctional Center with 32 staff, 128 inmates

The department said 75% of the incarcerated population and 66% of staff are vaccinated, and opportunities to receive a booster shot are offered to both staff and inmates.

