HARVARD — A police officer fatally shot a man overnight in a northern Illinois city after he refused to drop a knife during a domestic violence disturbance in which a woman was stabbed to death, police said.

Five officers in Harvard were called about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence where they found a knife-wielding man on top of a woman, police said.

Police commanded the man to drop the knife. When he refused, an officer fatally shot him, police said Sunday in a statement.

The woman who had been stabbed was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman told The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald that the officer who shot the man is on administrative leave pending investigation, a routine step following shootings by officers.

Bauman said he believes Saturday's shooting was Harvard's first such case in at least 25 years.

The McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team is investigating.

Harvard is just south of the Wisconsin border, about 60 miles northwest of Chicago's downtown Loop.

Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term