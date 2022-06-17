Illinois paid out nearly $2 billion in federal funds for fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims, audit finds

CHICAGO — Fraudsters stole more than half the money paid out by the state from a special pandemic unemployment fund, pilfering nearly $2 billion in federal money that was supposed to help out-of-work Illinoisans, according to a state audit released Thursday.
The audit offers the first estimate for Illinois’ share of the mammoth fraud that swept the country during the pandemic as states were hit with a deluge of unemployment claims. The audit covers much of the period the program was in use, from July 2020 through June 2021.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security acknowledged in November 2020 that more than 212,000 fraudulent unemployment claims had been filed, but has never released a dollar estimate on the theft despite requests from reporters and lawmakers.
The figures in the state auditor general’s report fueled Republicans’ complaints that Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who’s up for reelection, mismanaged the pandemic-strained unemployment system.
The fraud had been no secret since earliest days that the federal government created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
The program was meant to pay people not usually covered by unemployment insurance, such as gig workers or the self-employed. Federal unemployment officials and law enforcement openly warned that thieves, many of them overseas, were jamming states’ online portals with fake claims.
States struggled to siphon out the good claims from the fraudulent as they rushed to implement the new program amid a pandemic that shut down state offices even as the agency’s work became more complicated.
The Pritzker administration declined to make the head of the state unemployment agency, Kristin Richards, available Thursday to answer questions about the audit.
In a four-page statement, the agency blamed the failure to stop payment on fraudulent claims on the federal government under then-President Donald Trump, and said Illinois “sounded the alarm over insufficient and flawed federal guidance” from the start of the program in spring 2020.
“The fraudsters illicitly got federal money — not state — because the Trump administration designed a uniquely flawed system,” the agency said.
But a Tribune investigation published a year ago found the problems in Illinois were exacerbated by IDES’ failure to follow federal recommendations to adopt free fraud-fighting tools made available before the pandemic, while also being slow in developing other processes to ferret out fraud.
The audit didn’t review those failures, let alone determine how much they may have boosted the fraud tab. But the audit found that, of the $3.6 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance paid out from July 2020 through June 2021, nearly $1.9 billion was tied to fraud, the vast majority in the form of identity theft.
Without a clear way to confirm people’s identities, the federal program became particularly susceptible to fraud because the state typically lacked data from employers on who the targeted workers were and what they were paid.
Auditors called the level of fraud “unprecedented,” with “fraudsters using highly sophisticated techniques to take advantage” of the pandemic’s unique conditions.
The audit also found that the state agency failed to “maintain accurate and complete” data on people filing claims through the program. In response to the finding, the agency said it was working to improve its systems “to ensure claimant data is complete and reliable.”
Defending its performance during the pandemic, IDES said it “stopped roughly $40 billion in fraudulent payments across state and federal programs” through the end of last year.
“IDES has saved tens of billions in government funds through enhanced integrity measures, including implementing new login software that utilizes security industry best practices and launching new data analysis tools to verify applicant identities and claims,” the agency said.
The department also sought to downplay the scope of the fraud in Illinois in comparison with other states and noted that because the money came from federal coffers, the fraud in the program did not contribute to the outstanding debt of $1.8 billion in the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.
The audit may not cover the full scope of pandemic-related fraud.
The state paid out an additional $3.8 billion under another federally funded program that boosted claim checks by $600, initially, then $300. The audit did not offer a figure of fraud tied to that program.
On top of that, the Tribune has reported on how thieves had been hijacking legitimate claims to steer payments to the thieves’ accounts.
The audit also does not address the frustration of Illinoisans whose names or accounts were improperly used by fraudsters. Victims of the fraud have reported maddening experiences with the unemployment agency, particularly at the height of the pandemic: struggles to get someone at the department to pick up the phone or return messages, and — after reporting fraud — getting the state to actually stop payments to the thieves, in what became, in essence, slow-motion thefts.
IDES previously told the Tribune that, while it worked “vigilantly” to combat fraud, federal officials should provide states with better tools.
That answer hasn’t placated Republicans, who last summer pushed for a broader investigation of how the department handled fraud.
Senate GOP leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods issued a statement Thursday calling the audit “further evidence of the mismanagement within IDES that has been so clearly evident throughout the pandemic.”
“Had Pritzker prioritized the issue and not been so focused on arbitrarily shutting down businesses and then criminalizing them for noncompliance of his mandates, these problems could have been mitigated,” McConchie said.
Thursday’s audit did not critique the agency’s efforts to prepare for or handle the fraud, but a 2021 audit, covering the early months of the pandemic, found the agency paid hundreds of claims to people whose birthdays would have made them older than 90 or younger than 14, sometimes just weeks old.
25 memorable fathers across film history
25 memorable fathers across film history
Fathers get decidedly mixed reviews in Hollywood. For every movie depicting a loving and tender father, there’s another one of a father who is bitter, estranged, or worse.
Stacker surveyed film history to compile a list of movies across decades, countries, and genres that portray memorable fathers.
Among our discoveries were comedies that poked fun at stereotypical fathers befuddled by their families or in a frenzy over their daughter’s beau. Many movie fathers are estranged from their children, looking for redemption and ways to make up for lost time. Some, like the father figures in “There Will Be Blood” and “The Godfather,” show seemingly little love for their progeny.
Then there are the fathers who are the heroes, like Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch fighting small-town racial hatred in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Liam Neeson rescuing his daughter from sex traffickers in the action film “Taken,” and Roberto Benigni’s Guido Orefice protecting his young son from the cruelties of a Holocaust concentration camp in “Life is Beautiful.”
The films on the list are ranked by
IMDb user rating, with ties broken by votes. To qualify, the film had to have at least 5,000 votes.
Sit back and enjoy the show!
National Lampoon
#25. Father of the Bride (1991)
- Director: Charles Shyer
- IMDb user rating: 6.5
- Metascore: 51
- Runtime: 105 minutes
Steve Martin is the “Father of the Bride” who falls into a panic over the news that his daughter is engaged. The bride’s mother is played by Diane Keaton. The movie is a remake of a popular 1950 version starring Spencer Tracy.
Touchstone Pictures
#24. He Got Game (1998)
- Director: Spike Lee
- IMDb user rating: 6.9
- Metascore: 64
- Runtime: 136 minutes
“He Got Game” explores a fraught relationship between an imprisoned father, played by Denzel Washington, and his estranged son, a rising basketball star. In a story told with flashbacks, Washington’s character realizes he can get his jail term shortened if his son goes along with his plans.
Touchstone Pictures
#23. Dheepan (2015)
- Director: Jacques Audiard
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Metascore: 76
- Runtime: 115 minutes
“Dheepan” tells the story of three Tamil refugees pretending to be a family so they can immigrate to France from Sri Lanka. Antonythasan Jesuthasan plays a defeated rebel soldier posing with two strangers acting as his wife and daughter in a bid to win asylum.
Why Not Productions
#22. Leave No Trace (2018)
- Director: Debra Granik
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Metascore: 88
- Runtime: 109 minutes
In “Leave No Trace,” a father and daughter are living off the grid in Oregon when their circumstances change abruptly. Ben Foster stars as the father looking out for his teenage daughter while grappling with his own PTSD from serving in the war.
BRON Studios
#21. Beginners (2010)
- Director: Mike Mills
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Metascore: 81
- Runtime: 105 minutes
“Beginners” tells the story of an aging father, newly widowed, who reveals to his son that he is gay. Christopher Plummer is the father, enjoying his newfound liberty to dance in gay clubs and have a boyfriend. When Plummer took home Best Actor that year at the Academy Awards, he became the
oldest actor to ever win an Oscar—a record broken in 2021 by Anthony Hopkins for “The Father.”
Olympus Pictures
#20. Fences (2016)
- Director: Denzel Washington
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Metascore: 79
- Runtime: 139 minutes
Played by Denzel Washington, Troy Maxson in “Fences” is a sanitation worker living in Pittsburgh in the 1950s. He struggles with his dashed dreams of becoming a professional baseball player and with the ambitions of his son. It is based on a
play of the same name by August Wilson, which won a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony Award.
BRON Studios
#19. Monsoon Wedding (2001)
- Director: Mira Nair
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Metascore: 77
- Runtime: 114 minutes
Set in Delhi, “Monsoon Wedding” is a mix of comedy and drama as a middle-class family prepares for their daughter’s arranged marriage. Set against the formality of the occasion is a
lively array of secrets, trauma, and family tensions.
IFC Productions
#18. National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)
- Director: Harold Ramis
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Metascore: 55
- Runtime: 98 minutes
Headed up by Chevy Chase, “National Lampoon’s Vacation” has become a hugely popular, often referenced comic classic. The Griswold family drives from the suburbs to an amusement park in Southern California for a summer vacation, making for a road trip filled with silliness and gags as whatever can go wrong does, and more.
National Lampoon
#17. The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
- Director: Wes Anderson
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Metascore: 76
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Gene Hackman is the “dying” patriarch in “The Royal Tenenbaums,” a dark comedy about a dysfunctional family whose eccentric members return to their family's New York City mansion. The neurotic Tenenbaum siblings, all former child prodigies, are played by Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Touchstone Pictures
#16. Boyz n the Hood (1991)
- Director: John Singleton
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 76
- Runtime: 112 minutes
In “Boyz n the Hood,” three teens grow up in south central Los Angeles, where violence is a way of life. Their trajectory changes when one of them, played by Cuba Gooding Jr., is sent away to live with his strict disciplinarian father, played by Laurence Fishburne.
Columbia Pictures
#15. Taken (2008)
- Director: Pierre Morel
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 51
- Runtime: 90 minutes
“Taken” is an action thriller starring Liam Neeson as a former government agent forced into a return to action when his teenage daughter and her friend are abducted in Paris. He must rescue the pair before they are sold into slavery by sex traffickers.
EuropaCorp
#14. Call Me by Your Name (2017)
- Director: Luca Guadagnino
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Metascore: 93
- Runtime: 132 minutes
“Call Me by Your Name” revolves around the relationship between the teenaged Elio, played by Timothée Chalamet, and a handsome American, played by Armie Hammer, who arrives in northern Italy to work as a summer assistant to the boy’s father, a professor of archaeology. Michael Stuhlbarg plays the boy’s sage and compassionate father, who gives
a moving speech about love and loss.
Frenesy Film Company
#13. My Man Godfrey (1936)
- Director: Gregory La Cava
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Metascore: 82
- Runtime: 94 minutes
Carole Lombard and William Powell star in the screwball comedy “My Man Godfrey” about a spoiled young socialite and a butler hired to work for her family. Eugene Pallette plays the long-suffering father who in reality is broke and overwhelmed by his family’s lavish spending habits.
Universal Pictures
#12. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
- Director: Gabriele Muccino
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Metascore: 64
- Runtime: 117 minutes
In “The Pursuit of Happyness,” Will Smith plays a salesman in San Francisco struggling with homelessness while raising his 5-year-old son on his own. The child is played by the star’s real-life son Jaden Smith, and the movie is
based on a true story.
Columbia Pictures
#11. Finding Nemo (2003)
- Directors: Andrew Stanton, Lee Unkrich
- IMDb user rating: 8.1
- Metascore: 90
- Runtime: 100 minutes
“Finding Nemo” is the heartwarming animated tale of a young clownfish named Nemo, who is captured by a diver. Dangers and adventures await his concerned father Marlin, whose voice is provided by Albert Brooks, in his determined effort to rescue his son.
Pixar Animation Studios
#10. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
- Director: Robert Mulligan
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Metascore: 88
- Runtime: 129 minutes
Atticus Finch, the iconic father and hero in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” earned Gregory Peck an Academy Award for Best Actor. A lawyer and widower, Finch helps lead an inspiring battle against racism and injustice in the Deep South.
Pakula-Mulligan
#9. There Will Be Blood (2007)
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Metascore: 93
- Runtime: 158 minutes
Daniel Day-Lewis plays a down-and-out silver miner who heads west with his adopted son in hopes of striking it rich in oil in “There Will Be Blood.” Cruelty and heartlessness mark his journey as he makes his fortune.
Paramount Vantage
#8. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- IMDb user rating: 8.2
- Metascore: 65
- Runtime: 127 minutes
The movie “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” is the third in the popular series featuring the adventurous archaeologist played by Harrison Ford. In the film, he discovers that his estranged father, portrayed by Sean Connery, has disappeared while hunting for the Holy Grail, the much sought-after biblical artifact. Indiana Jones must fend off Nazi fortune hunters in his bid to rescue his father.
Paramount Pictures
#7. Ikiru (1952)
- Director: Akira Kurosawa
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Metascore: data not available
- Runtime: 143 minutes
The classic “Ikiru” recounts the story of an aging bureaucrat in Tokyo who learns he is terminally ill and struggles with how to spend the remaining days of his life. Among the tasks of the dying man, played by Takashi Shimura, is a visit to an ungrateful and distant son.
Toho Company
#6. Bicycle Thieves (1948)
- Director: Vittorio De Sica
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Metascore: data not available
- Runtime: 89 minutes
The winner of an honorary Academy Award for outstanding foreign language film released in the U.S., “Bicycle Thieves” is the poignant tale of a poor man in postwar Italy desperate to track down his bicycle, which has been stolen, that he needs for work. He is accompanied in his search through the streets of Rome by his young son Bruno.
PDS
#5. A Separation (2011)
- Director: Asghar Farhadi
- IMDb user rating: 8.3
- Metascore: 95
- Runtime: 123 minutes
Set in Tehran, “A Separation” revolves around a middle-class couple in conflict. The wife wants to take their daughter and leave the country, but the husband wants to remain in Iran to care for his elderly father. He hires a young woman to tend to his father, leading to further tension and drama.
Asghar Farhadi Productions
#4. Parasite (2019)
- Director: Bong Joon Ho
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Metascore: 96
- Runtime: 132 minutes
The lives of two Korean families, one rich and one poor, are intertwined in “Parasite.” The impoverished family schemes to become part of the wealthy family’s household, with violent and bizarre consequences, especially for the two patriarchs. The movie won four Oscars—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film—and became the first foreign-language film to
win Best Picture in Oscar history in 2020.
Barunson E&A
#3. Life Is Beautiful (1997)
- Director: Roberto Benigni
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Metascore: 59
- Runtime: 116 minutes
Roberto Benigni stars in “Life is Beautiful” as a Jewish-Italian father who is taken to a concentration camp with his young son during World War II. There, in an effort to shield the child from the horrors of the Holocaust, he convinces his son that their imprisonment is a game. It garnered three Academy Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Lead Actor for Benigni.
Melampo Cinematografica
#2. Star Wars (1977)
- Director: George Lucas
- IMDb user rating: 8.6
- Metascore: 90
- Runtime: 121 minutes
In “Star Wars,” the first of the popular movie series, heroes Luke Skywalker and Han Solo rescue Princess Leia from the Death Star. They battle with the evil Darth Vader, whom Skywalker believes has murdered his father.
Lucasfilm
#1. The Godfather (1972)
- Director: Francis Ford Coppola
- IMDb user rating: 9.2
- Metascore: 100
- Runtime: 175 minutes
Marlon Brando plays the leading role in the enormous hit film “The Godfather.” Holding court as Don Corleone, he is entangled in a web of deceit, betrayal, and drama in his family ties, not the least of which is his relationship with his son Michael, played by Al Pacino.
Paramount Pictures
