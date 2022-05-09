Illinois moms, activists gather to bring attention to missing children

TATYANA TURNER
Chicago Tribune
They came together as a collective to say: “Stop it, do something, and do it now.”
Roughly a dozen people, including mothers and community activists, gathered in front of the Daley Center for a news conference on Mother’s Day to shine a light on mothers of missing Black women and children.
The mothers held up posters and flyers of faces they have not seen in years, the same faces the mothers hope one day someone will recognize so they can experience a long-awaited return or some kind of closure.
Shantinel Howard is the mother of Jerrica Laws, who went missing from Park Forest on Aug. 17, 2015.
“She is so sweet, always smiling, and full of life,” Howard said. “She talks to strangers, she talks to everyone and offers a word from the Bible to those who need it.”
Howard was holding a poster with a painting of Jerrica in the center. Messages from community members, such as “She is beautiful,” “Bring her home” and “God will always love you,” surrounded her picture. At the very top was a message from her mother written in purple marker: “Mom misses you and loves you. Come home safely.”
“Because that’s what I’ve been praying for,” Howard said.
Damon Reed, a Chicago-based artist, worked on a project painting murals of Chicago-area women who have been missing for years, some for decades. Reed gave the poster to Howard. She displays it in her home on special occasions.
“This sits in my living room now,” Howard said. “Mother’s Day, holidays and birthdays are the most difficult for me.”
Lashann Walker is searching for her daughter, Diamond Bynum, who was 21, and her grandson, King Walker, who was 2.
The aunt and nephew left their home in Gary on the morning of July 25, 2015, likely to take a walk. The family had moved a few months prior, and Bynum, who has Prader-Willi syndrome, a condition of slow mental development, was not familiar with the new area.
But to this day, no one knows where they are.
“I don’t know if they’re still here with us or not,” Walker said. “It’s really, really hard to keep moving on every single day when you’ve got to keep living and not knowing.”
Valencia Dantzler, a community activist also known as “Madame Ambassador of House Music,” said she wants to keep helping provide mothers with resources in order for them to get some closure.
“What I’d like to do is put more spotlight (on missing people), meet with some lawmakers and see if we can create laws and provide resources to do more,” Dantzler said. “As years pass, it seems forgotten, but it’s not forgotten to the mothers.”
Vera Giles-Norris, who founded the KATS Out Foundation and is part of the Missing Please Come Home Global Alert, a group that helps raise awareness for missing people and sex trafficking, is asking the public for assistance in finding information.
“If this was your loved one, you would want someone to do it for you,” Giles-Norris said. “It’s Mother’s Day, and no mother deserves to stand in the shoes of these women.”
Each mom left with a pink Mother’s Day balloon with a bouquet of flowers. Some of the rose petals broke off and drifted in the wind as each mom went her separate way.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in
2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity. Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019. You may also like: Best counties to live in Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Bond County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Canva
#49. Pike County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Bureau County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Greene County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Illinois
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Randolph County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
Canva
#44. Scott County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Jasper County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
Canva
#42. Clark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#41. Kankakee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
You may also like: Recipes from Illinois
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Macoupin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons
#39. LaSalle County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Calhoun County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Peoria County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
Canva
#36. Livingston County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Illinois
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Rock Island County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Sangamon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#33. White County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Fulton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
Canva
#31. Stephenson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Illinois, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#30. Williamson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
Canva
#29. Ford County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#28. Hancock County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Canva
#27. Morgan County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#26. St. Clair County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Illinois
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Coles County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Wayne County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%
Canva
#23. Stark County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%
Canva
#22. Winnebago County
- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia
#21. Mason County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%
You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Illinois
Canva
#20. Knox County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%
Canva
#19. Clay County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Fayette County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Canva
#17. Massac County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Macon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Illinois
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Perry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Montgomery County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%
Canva
#13. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%
Canva
#12. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%
Canva
#11. Pope County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Hardin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Lawrence County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
Canva
#8. Marion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Franklin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Vermilion County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Jefferson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Canva
#4. Saline County
- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
Canva
#3. Gallatin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%
Canva
#2. Pulaski County
- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Alexander County
- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%
You may also like: States sending the most people to Illinois
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.