 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois man pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 college students

  • 0

GENEVA — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to an intoxicated driving charge for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year.

Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported. The Elgin man's sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9.

A Kane County prosecutor told a judge Thursday that Morris had 15 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood when it was tested after the April 2021 crash. That's three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication.

Morris was driving more than 91 mph on the night of April 20, 2021, when he hit a car carrying four Judson University students as that car was making a turn along Route 31 to enter the school's Elgin campus, the prosecutor said.

Dallas Colburn, 22, of Plano, and Nathanael Madison, 22, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash and the two other students were injured.

Authorities allege that Morris and Kahleel L. Steele, 23, of Carpentersville were racing when Morris' car hit the students' vehicle. Steele is awaiting trial.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

#EndSars: Nigeria police use tear gas on anniversary of fatal protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News