Illinois man let out of jail to attend funeral goes missing; police find tracking device at cemetery

ELMHURST - Police were searching Friday for a man convicted of illegal gun dealing who went missing while attending his brother’s funeral in Elmhurst.
A no-bond arrest warrant was issued for Bruce Berrier, 23, formerly of Villa Park, for contempt of court.
Berrier, was serving a 10-year sentence for gunrunning, but was released at 8 a.m. Tuesday to attend the funeral of his brother, Rocky Berrier.
Over prosecutors’ objections, DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy allowed Berrier to go to Brust Funeral Home in Lombard, interment at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst, and to a family lunch, while monitored by an electronic tracking device, court documents show. He was to return to DuPage County Jail by 2 p.m., but authorities said he didn’t.
At 1:27 p.m. that day, the GPS ankle monitor was cut off. Police found the device at the cemetery, and Berrier was charged with felony criminal damage to government property.
Berrier had pleaded guilty in July 2021 to gunrunning. At the time of his arrest, he had been on parole after serving 2½ years for aggravated discharge of a firearm in November 2015.
In that case, prosecutors said, two groups of people came to Berrier’s apartment in Villa Park to hang out and drink beer, and an argument arose. Berrier ordered one group to leave, and he and his friends followed the people out to their vehicles.
The two groups confronted each other, prosecutors said, and Berrier took out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting one victim in the leg, breaking it, and hitting the other victim three times, causing injuries to the vertebrae, bowel and kidney.
Berrier was 16 at the time of the shooting.
Illinois judge slammed for reversing teen's rape conviction
Photos: St. Louis firefighter killed battling blaze in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
St. Louis firefighters console each other after crews placed the body of a firefighter who died while battling a house fire into an ambulance in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
Paramedics with St. Louis fire emergency medical service wait on Cote Brilliante Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis as fire crews perform a rescue of a firefighter from a house fire on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighter killed in line of duty
Firefighters carry the body of a dead firefighter out of a burned structure near the corner of Hodiamont Avenue and Cote Brilliante Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. The firefighter was killed after the roof of the structure collapsed on fire crews searching the building. Another firefighter was also injured.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
A St. Louis firefighter sobs after crews placed the body of a firefighter who died while battling a house fire into an ambulance in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighter killed in line of duty
A firefighter reacts after a pile of bricks falls on him from a window eve as crews work to extinguish the fire in the structure near the corner of Hodiamont Avenue and Cote Brilliante Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. One firefighter was killed and another injured after the roof of the structure collapsed on fire crews searching the building.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Firefighter killed in line of duty
Smoke billows from the building as firefighters battle a fire in a multi-level structure near the corner of Hodiamont Avenue and Cote Brilliante Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. One firefighter was killed and another injured after the roof of the structure collapsed on fire crews searching the building.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
St. Louis firefighters console each other after crews placed the body of a firefighter who died while battling a house fire into an ambulance in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
A St. Louis firefighter directs others from the second floor of a burning building as they attempt to rescue injured firefighters after a roof collapse on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. One firefighter was injured and another died of his injuries during the two alarm fire.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
St. Louis city firefighters react after a firefighter was killed while battling a blaze involving a roof collapse in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
A St. Louis firefighter is consoled by another after crews placed the body of a firefighter who died battling a house fire into an ambulance in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighter killed in line of duty
Smoke billows from the roof as firefighters gather near the entrance to transport their dead coworker from the building near the corner of Hodiamont Avenue and Cote Brilliante Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. One firefighter was killed and another injured after the roof of the structure collapsed on fire crews searching the building.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Firefighter killed in line of duty
Firefighters embrace after fighting a structure fire near the corner of Hodiamont Avenue and Cote Brilliante Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. One firefighter was killed and another injured after the roof of the structure collapsed on fire crews searching the building.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
A St. Louis firefighter carries a pike pole away from the scene of a two alarm house fire in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis where a firefighter died fighting the blaze after a roof collapse on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
A St. Louis firefighter descends from the second story of a house fire as crews place the body of a firefighter into an ambulance after he died from a roof collapse in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
Firefighters fight blaze in Wells-Goodfellow
St. Louis firefighters climb to the second story of a building fire on Cote Brilliante Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis as fire crews attempt tp rescue a firefighter from the fire after a roof collapse on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. One firefighter was injured and another died of his injuries during the two alarm fire.
dshular@post-dispatch.com
Daniel Shular
