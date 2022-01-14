Illinois man let out of jail to attend funeral goes missing; police find tracking device at cemetery

ELMHURST - Police were searching Friday for a man convicted of illegal gun dealing who went missing while attending his brother’s funeral in Elmhurst.

A no-bond arrest warrant was issued for Bruce Berrier, 23, formerly of Villa Park, for contempt of court.

Berrier, was serving a 10-year sentence for gunrunning, but was released at 8 a.m. Tuesday to attend the funeral of his brother, Rocky Berrier.

Over prosecutors’ objections, DuPage County Judge Michael Reidy allowed Berrier to go to Brust Funeral Home in Lombard, interment at Arlington Cemetery in Elmhurst, and to a family lunch, while monitored by an electronic tracking device, court documents show. He was to return to DuPage County Jail by 2 p.m., but authorities said he didn’t.

At 1:27 p.m. that day, the GPS ankle monitor was cut off. Police found the device at the cemetery, and Berrier was charged with felony criminal damage to government property.

Berrier had pleaded guilty in July 2021 to gunrunning. At the time of his arrest, he had been on parole after serving 2½ years for aggravated discharge of a firearm in November 2015.

In that case, prosecutors said, two groups of people came to Berrier’s apartment in Villa Park to hang out and drink beer, and an argument arose. Berrier ordered one group to leave, and he and his friends followed the people out to their vehicles.

The two groups confronted each other, prosecutors said, and Berrier took out a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting one victim in the leg, breaking it, and hitting the other victim three times, causing injuries to the vertebrae, bowel and kidney.

Berrier was 16 at the time of the shooting.

