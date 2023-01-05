 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois man gets 2 years for crash that killed pregnant woman, sons

  • 0

JOLIET — An Illinois man charged in a July 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison.

Sean Woulfe, 30, of Orland Park pleaded guilty in July to five counts of reckless homicide.

Will County Judge Daniel Rippy sentenced Woulfe to two years for each of the victims, including the woman's unborn child. The sentences will run concurrently.

Authorities said that Woulfe was driving at more than 80 mph seconds before he ran through a stop sign in Beecher and slammed into a car carrying Lindsey Schmidt and her three young sons.

Schmidt, who was pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was her 19-month-old son, Kaleb. Four-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen died days later.

Woulfe has been in custody since deciding to plead guilty after his trial ended in a mistrial last March.

At sentencing, Woulfe told the court: "From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry. ... I know the Schmidt family never plans on forgiving me or not hating me, but I hope they know how sorry I am."

The Rev. Frank Italiano, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete, shared a statement from Lindsey Schmidt's mother, Tammy Riechers, who wrote: "After five long years, you have lied and denied everything. What you have done is unforgivable."

Here's a look back at all of the well-known actors, actresses, athletes, musicians, and more who died in 2022.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Iranian chess player was warned not to return to Iran after competing without hijab

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News