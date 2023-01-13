Illinois man gets 19 years in prison for enticing teen girl

BOSTON — An Illinois man who pleaded guilty to asking a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl to send him explicit images of herself has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Domenique Dequon Hines, 25, of Crystal Lake, Illinois, had been out of prison for about six weeks after serving time on a child pornography conviction when he met the girl on a social media app in October 2020, federal prosecutors in Boston said in a statement Thursday.

They began communicating and during those exchanges, Hines confirmed with the victim that she was 14 and informed her that he was 23, prosecutors said.

He then coerced the girl into taking and sending him explicit images and videos of herself, authorities said.

"Less than two months after being released from prison for a child pornography offense, Mr. Hines went right back to exploiting and sexualizing children," U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. "He used social media to target, coerce and threaten a 14-year-old victim for his own sexual gratification. Mr. Hines is a danger to our children and accordingly, he will be removed from our community for nearly two decades."

Hines pleaded guilty in September to a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor.