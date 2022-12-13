Illinois man gets 12 years in crash that killed 2 college students

GENEVA — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in a street racing crash that killed two Judson University students last year.
Trevon Morris, 22, was sentenced Monday by a Kane County judge. The Elgin, Illinois, man had pleaded guilty in October to aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis, causing death.
Morris had 15 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood when it was tested after the deadly crash. That's three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.
Morris was driving more than 91 mph (146.5 kilometers per hour) on the night of April 20, 2021, when he hit a car carrying four Judson University students as that car was making a turn along Route 31 to enter the school's Elgin campus, prosecutors said.
Dallas Colburn, 22, of Plano, Illinois, and Nathanael Madison, 22, of Wernersville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash and the two other students were injured.
Authorities allege that Morris and Kahleel L. Steele, 23, of Carpentersville were racing when Morris' car hit the students' vehicle. Steele is awaiting trial on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated street racing.
The Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the U.S.
The Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the U.S.
Photo Credit: Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock
The world population recently
passed 8 billion, just 11 years after reaching 7 billion. But across the globe, more countries are experiencing slowing or declining rates of population growth. The U.S. is no exception.
At the end of 2021, the Census Bureau
announced that the U.S. population had grown by just 392,665 the previous year, an increase of just 0.1%. The Census Bureau pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic as one factor in this slow growth: excess mortality from the pandemic increased the number of deaths, while restrictions around travel and migration related to the pandemic limited growth from immigration.
Roschetzky Photography
Population growth in the US has slowed to its lowest rate on record
The current population growth rate of 0.1% is the lowest on record in the history of the U.S. And while COVID and other recent factors have contributed to the decline, the rate of population growth has been trending downward for years. Population growth fell off in the 1960s with the end of the Baby Boom. After a brief increase in the early 1990s, growth has been trending downward ever since.
One primary reason is a long-term decline in the fertility rate, a phenomenon
common in high-income, developed economies. The U.S. fertility rate—calculated as the expected number of births per woman over a lifetime—sits at 1.6, which is below the rate of over 2.0 needed to sustain the population.
However, population trends in the U.S. vary along
demographic and geographic lines. For example, nonwhite racial and ethnic groups—especially Hispanic and Latino Americans—still have relatively high rates of growth thanks to higher birth rates. And while international migration to the U.S. has declined overall, states like Florida, Texas, New York, and California continue to report large numbers of international immigrants.
The South and West are quickly overtaking the Midwest and Northeast in population
And within the U.S., where people are living continues to shift over time. Historically, the majority of the U.S. population was located in the Northeast and Midwest, but for the last hundred years, the share of Americans living in the South and especially the West has grown steadily. The West’s share of the population first hit 10% in 1930 but now sits at 23.7%. Much of the South’s growth has taken place in the last half century: from 1910 to 1970, the South’s share of the population hovered between 30% and 32%, but since then, the share of population has grown to 38.1%.
Idaho and Utah have added the most people over the past five years
With these trends, it is unsurprising to see that the West and South host many of the states with the fastest rates of recent growth in the U.S. In the last five years, parts of the Mountain West region have seen explosive population growth. Idaho is the nation’s fastest-growing state, exhibiting a 13% growth rate from 2016 to 2021. Neighboring Utah, Nevada, and Montana are also among the fastest growers in the U.S. with respective growth rates of 9.7%, 7.8%, and 6.1%. The South is also home to a number of fast-growing states, led by Texas (5.8%) and Florida (5.7%). However, the Mountain West and South also had states that shrunk over the same time period, including Wyoming (-0.9%), Louisiana (-1.2%), and Mississippi (-1.3%).
At the local level, these regions are likewise well-represented among the list of fastest-growing cities. Of the top 15 fastest-growing large metro areas over the last five years, only the Indianapolis metro is located outside of the South and West. Texas is home to four of the fastest-growing cities, while Florida is home to three.
Data on population for 2016 and 2021 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest-growing, researchers at
Inspection Support Network calculated the percentage change in total population between 2016 and 2021. Researchers also calculated the most common origin for recent movers. All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people in 2021 were included in the analysis. Additionally, to improve relevance, metropolitan areas were grouped into cohorts based on population size: small (100,000–349,999), midsize (350,000–999,999), and large (1,000,000 or more).Here are the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S.
The fastest growing small and midsize metropolitan areas
15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
Photo Credit: Henryk Sadura / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +5.6% Total change in population (2016–2021): +170,551 Population 2021: 3,219,514 Most common origin for recent movers: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Shutterstock
14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
Photo Credit: Gregory E. Clifford / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +5.8% Total change in population (2016–2021): +272,809 Population 2021: 4,946,145 Most common origin for recent movers: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Shutterstock
13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +5.9% Total change in population (2016–2021): +400,338 Population 2021: 7,206,841 Most common origin for recent movers: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Shutterstock
12. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +6.0% Total change in population (2016–2021): +120,044 Population 2021: 2,126,804 Most common origin for recent movers: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
Mihai_Andritoiu
11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Photo Credit: Luciano Mortula – LGM / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +6.2% Total change in population (2016–2021): +356,085 Population 2021: 6,144,050 Most common origin for recent movers: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Shutterstock
10. Salt Lake City, UT
Photo Credit: Lukas Bischoff Photograph / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +6.6% Total change in population (2016–2021): +78,340 Population 2021: 1,263,061 Most common origin for recent movers: Provo-Orem, UT
Lukas Bischoff Photograph
9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +7.2% Total change in population (2016–2021): +153,640 Population 2021: 2,292,476 Most common origin for recent movers: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Shutterstock
8. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +7.2% Total change in population (2016–2021): +175,512 Population 2021: 2,601,788 Most common origin for recent movers: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Shutterstock
7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +7.9% Total change in population (2016–2021): +564,857 Population 2021: 7,759,615 Most common origin for recent movers: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Shutterstock
6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +8.1% Total change in population (2016–2021): +201,349 Population 2021: 2,701,046 Most common origin for recent movers: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
Shutterstock
5. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Photo Credit: Mihai Andritoiu / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +9.3% Total change in population (2016–2021): +171,182 Population 2021: 2,012,476 Most common origin for recent movers: Knoxville, TN
Shutterstock
4. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
Photo Credit: Songquan Deng / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +9.6% Total change in population (2016–2021): +236,342 Population 2021: 2,691,925 Most common origin for recent movers: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Shutterstock
3. Jacksonville, FL
Photo Credit: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +11.0% Total change in population (2016–2021): +161,643 Population 2021: 1,637,666 Most common origin for recent movers: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Shutterstock
2. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Photo Credit: Farid Sani / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +11.1% Total change in population (2016–2021): +144,557 Population 2021: 1,448,411 Most common origin for recent movers: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
Shutterstock
1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
Photo Credit: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock
Percentage change in population (2016–2021): +14.1% Total change in population (2016–2021): +290,410 Population 2021: 2,352,426 Most common origin for recent movers: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Shutterstock
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.