RANTOUL — An armed man who was fatally shot by a Central Illinois police officer after fleeing a traffic stop has been identified as an 18-year-old local man, authorities said Thursday.
Champaign County's coroner said Jordan A. Richardson of Rantoul died at a hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest after being shot Wednesday by a Rantoul police officer. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday.
Richardson was the passenger in a car that was stopped Wednesday by Rantoul police, who found cannabis in the vehicle. Police said Richardson ran from the car, dropped a gun, then picked it up and continued running.
Police said Richardson then fell to the ground and turned toward an officer with the gun still in his hand, prompting that officer to fire a single shot, striking Richardson, The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported.
The officer who shot Richardson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the fatal shooting is investigated by police and the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office.
Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown said his department was cooperating with a team of police officers from other jurisdictions who are reviewing the case. Illinois State Police are leading that investigation.
When the investigation is completed, its finding and evidence in the case will be forwarded to Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz for review.
Rantoul is about 110 miles south of Chicago.
Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. It's delaying some flights Wednesday, sending school recesses indoors, forcing the cancelation of events and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. Canadian officials have expanded evacuation orders and asked other countries for help fighting more than 420 fires nationwide. Meanwhile, air quality with what the U.S. rates as “hazardous” levels of pollution has extended into central New York, with massive tongues of “unhealthy” air extending as far as Virginia and Indiana. A National Weather Service meteorologist in Maryland, Zack Taylor, says weather conditions that could blow away the smoke won't change for a few more days.
Photos: Pritzker sworn in for second term
Former Secretary of State Jesse White is applauded Monday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker thanked him for his years of service and lauded his legacy.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker claps during his address to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor Monday, Jan. 9
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker embraces his family after he is sworn in for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. The oath was administered by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, left.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Surrounded by his family, Gov. J.B. Pritzker shakes hands with Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, after taking the oath of office for his second term as governor on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term as governor with his family beside him on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield. He is sworn in by Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tiffany Mathis sings "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Governor J.B. Pritzker takes the oath of office for his second term on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mary Jane Theis, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Illinois, swears in Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday, Jan. 9 at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is joined on stage by his wife M.K. Pritzker and two children before taking the oath of office for his second term as governor of Illinois on Monday. Inauguration events were held at the Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton walks on stage, waving to the crowd at the Bank of Springfield Center on Monday, before taking the oath of office for her second term.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton speaks to the crowd after taking the oath of office for her second term on Monday, Jan. 9 at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks Jan. 1 after he was sworn in, becoming the first person to hold the office after Jesse White's 24-year run.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias points to former Secretary of State Jesse White on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield, after Giannoulias was sworn in.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs speaks on Monday at Bank of Springfield Center, 1 Convention Center Plaza, Springfield after his third inauguration.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife enjoy a dance at Pritzker's second inaugural ball.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker dances with his wife, M.K. Pritzker, during the first dance on Monday during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, wave to supporters during the governor's inauguration celebration at the Exposition Building, Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
