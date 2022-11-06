Illinois man bitten by deputy K9; guns seized from home

GRAYSLAKE — A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said.
The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of the 49-year-old man reported that he had threatened to shoot them, and shoot anyone who attempted to remove him from his home. The man was taken into custody Friday night following a traffic stop near his home in Grayslake, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.
A sheriff's office dog bit the man on his arm as he reached into his clothing when deputies told him he was under arrest, the news release said. A loaded pistol was found in the area he was reaching, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities searched his home and seized high-powered and assault-style rifles, shotguns, pistols and ammunition. Investigators believe the man was prepared for a shootout with law enforcement based on the placement of the guns in the home, the news release said.
The man was treated for the dog bite at a hospital and then taken back into custody. He was jailed on electronic harassment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest charges.
"There is no doubt this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff's deputies," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. "This is a situation that could have undoubtedly ended in innocent lives lost and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man."
