 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois man bitten by deputy K9; guns seized from home

  • 0

GRAYSLAKE — A man accused of threatening to shoot people had guns and ammunition seized from his northern Illinois home, and was bitten by a law enforcement dog as deputies tried to place him under arrest, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Saturday that relatives of the 49-year-old man reported that he had threatened to shoot them, and shoot anyone who attempted to remove him from his home. The man was taken into custody Friday night following a traffic stop near his home in Grayslake, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

A sheriff's office dog bit the man on his arm as he reached into his clothing when deputies told him he was under arrest, the news release said. A loaded pistol was found in the area he was reaching, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities searched his home and seized high-powered and assault-style rifles, shotguns, pistols and ammunition. Investigators believe the man was prepared for a shootout with law enforcement based on the placement of the guns in the home, the news release said.

The man was treated for the dog bite at a hospital and then taken back into custody. He was jailed on electronic harassment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest charges.

"There is no doubt this man is violent and intended to cause harm or death to others, including my sheriff's deputies," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. "This is a situation that could have undoubtedly ended in innocent lives lost and I am incredibly proud of our staff for putting their lives on the line to apprehend this dangerous man."

5 go-to weeknight recipes to add to your rotation

This week's recipe roundup is all about simple, delicious meals that can be on your dinner table in as little as 15 minutes.

Recipe: Sweet and sour pork chops that can be on your dinner table in just 15 minutes
Food and Cooking

Recipe: Sweet and sour pork chops that can be on your dinner table in just 15 minutes

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

You’ll recognize the classic Chinese flavor pairing of sesame, soy and white pepper on these sweet and sour pork chops.

White pepper is more mild and earthy than black pepper, but either will work here.

Tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal
Food and Cooking

Tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal

  • Breana Killeen, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

When you’re short on time, reach for this stir-fry recipe. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.

Recipe: One-pot chicken paprika is a weeknight winner
Food and Cooking

Recipe: One-pot chicken paprika is a weeknight winner

  • Kristina Vanni, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

In this streamlined recipe, you rub a paprika-based spice mixture on bone-in chicken thighs, sear the chicken in a skillet, then toast rice and veggies in the chicken drippings. The chicken goes back into the skillet, then the whole thing goes into the oven for 30 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork, add a few chopped herbs, and dinner is served.

Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes
Food and Cooking

Short on time? This delicious dinner is ready in 20 minutes

  • Carolyn Malcoun, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are a time-saving hero in this 20-minute dinner recipe.

EatingWell: One-pot pasta for the whole family
Food and Cooking

EatingWell: One-pot pasta for the whole family

  • Carolyn Casner, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

All of your ingredients go into one pot, and with a bit of stirring and about 25 minutes, you’ll have a healthy dinner the whole family will enjoy.

Recipe: A new, fresh take on million dollar pie
Food and Cooking

Recipe: A new, fresh take on million dollar pie

  • Sahara Bohoskey, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

Rich and creamy million dollar pie (aka millionaire pie) is the perfect no-bake dessert. With a crunchy graham cracker crust and a decadent filling made from freshly whipped cream, sweetened condensed milk, toasted pecans, shredded coconut, and pineapple, it’s luscious and decadent — hence its expensive name.

Simple and yummy flourless peanut butter chocolate chip cookies
Food and Cooking

Simple and yummy flourless peanut butter chocolate chip cookies

  • Updated
  • 0

Making cookies doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s a quick and tasty peanut butter cookie recipe.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World War II memorial rededicated in downtown Bloomington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News