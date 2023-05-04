An Aurora man has been charged with threatening Gov. J.B. Pritzker, officials said.
Steven Woletz, 46, has been charged with one felony count of threatening a public official, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Bail for Woletz was set at $100,000. He is free after posting bond.
Woletz is accused of calling the Governor’s Office of Constituent Affairs on April 15 and leaving a threatening message, according to Illinois State Police officials. He is accused of making comments about Pritzker including that he was going to “kill you,” officials said.
State police troopers took Woletz into custody on Tuesday. He is due back in court on May 22. He has been ordered to stay away from Pritzker and his family and to undergo alcohol-use monitoring.
“The Illinois State Police take threats against all public officials and the safety of the democratic process very seriously,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in a statement. “Being in public service does not give permission to anyone to threaten the lives of public officials or their family.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker, during an unrelated news conference April 6, says far-right extremists are seeking to ban books "under the guise of 'we're protecting somebody.'"
