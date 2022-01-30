 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois man accused in police officers' shootings seeks new lawyer

  • 0

KANKAKEE — An Illinois man accused in a shooting that killed one police officer and critically wounded another is seeking a new attorney.

Darius D. Sullivan of Bourbonnais appeared in court Friday via video feed for what was supposed to be a scheduled arraignment. But during the hearing his defense attorney, Bart Beals, filed a motion to withdraw without giving an explanation, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal.

Girl killed in Chicago shooting is remembered

Sullivan's next court date is March 7.

Sullivan, 25, and 26-year-old Xandria Harris are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Both have pleaded not guilty. They were being held at Kankakee County jail without bond.

A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.

Prosecutors have said the two officers were shot as they were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside a hotel in Bradley. Authorities arrested Sullivan in Indiana on New Year's Eve and Harris surrendered to police hours later in Bradley, which is outside Chicago.

The shooting left 49-year-old Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic dead and wounded her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, who was recently released from the intensive care unit.

Harris, who did not speak during her arraignment Thursday, is due back in court on Monday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News