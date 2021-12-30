Illinois corrections staff required to be vaccinated

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — An arbitrator has ruled the state can require jail staff to be vaccinated.

The mandate for Illinois Department of Corrections guards and Department of Juvenile Justice staff at 51 state facilities faced a union challenge. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker put the policy into place in the summer. 

The ruling now means employees will have to get vaccinated by Jan. 31 unless there's a religious or medical exemption. 

“The recent surge of cases brought on by the omicron variant has brought a serious threat to our state, and I’m glad that this ruling will protect nearly 10,000 state workers and all of the people at these facilities,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Protecting the health and safety of workers and residents across the state remains a top priority for my administration and I look forward to continued discussions with our labor partners as we move forward with the task of keeping our employees and residents of our congregate facilities safe.”

The state corrections department said the staff vaccination rate is 64%, up 20% since August. 

