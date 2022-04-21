Illinois correctional officer arrested, fired after report of sexual misconduct with inmate

CAMBRIDGE — A Henry County correctional officer has been arrested and fired following a report of sexual misconduct from a female inmate.

Trayton Jones, 21, of Toulon, has been charged with two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two counts of official misconduct, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Jones' employment with the Henry County Sheriff's Office was also terminated, according to the release.

The charges were the result of an Illinois State Police investigation that began Friday when a woman held in the Henry County Jail complained of sexual misconduct by a correctional officer, the release states. The state police arrested Jones on Monday.

According to the charges, Jones is alleged to have engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a woman in the custody of the jail between Jan. 1, 2022, and April 18, 2022. He is also alleged to have engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a different woman also in the custody of the jail during that same time frame.

The official misconduct charges allege that he performed an act that he knows he is forbidden by law to perform in that he was an employee of the jail.

Jones made a court appearance Tuesday, according to online court records. His bail has been set at $50,000. To be released he would have to post $5,000. As a condition of bond, Jones can have no contact with the victims.

His next court date was set for April 25, according to the court records.

Jones remained in custody Wednesday afternoon. He was being held at the Stark County Jail, according to the Illinois State Police.

The sheriff's office stated the investigation was ongoing and that no further information would be released.

Correspondent Lisa Hammer contributed reporting to this article.

