Illinois boy dies days after being hit while riding bike

PEORIA — A 10-year-old Central Illinois boy has died days after he was struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle, authorities said.
Troy Erving died Friday morning after being declared brain dead, said Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. Multiple tests over the preceding 24 hours had showed no brain activity in the Peoria youth, who was struck and injured Tuesday night.
Harwood said the case was being investigated as a homicide, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.
Karrie L. Brunswig of Peoria is in custody in the crash. The 43-year-old appeared Thursday in Peoria County Circuit Court on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and driving on a suspended license. Her bond was set at $1 million.
Illinois students from economically disadvantaged families appear to have borne the brunt of the disruptions to education during the pandemic, with test scores for students in grades 3-8 plunging in math and English language arts on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness.
Justin Scott finished the marathon as one of 50 runners on a team assembled by Beyond Type 1, a nonprofit organization that provides support for individuals affected by type 1 diabetes and an official charity partner for this year's TCS New York City Marathon.