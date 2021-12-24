Identity of man shot and killed on I-64 in East St. Louis is released

 Skip to main content
The St. Clair County Coroner's office has released the identity of the man found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in his pickup truck on Interstate 64 Wednesday night.

Calvin L. Miller, 61, of East St. Louis was pronounced dead at the scene near the Baugh Avenue interchange at 12:10 a.m., Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. confirmed Thursday.

Illinois State Police were alerted to a "reported expressway shooting" at about 9:52 p.m., according to a release. Troopers there found a black Ford pickup truck with "numerous apparent bullet holes." A person, later identified as Miller, was dead in the driver's seat, the release stated.

Westbound I-64 was closed until 3:32 a.m. The investigation remains ongoing, the release stated, and no other information will be released. The St. Clair County coroner's office has not released the identity of the victim.

