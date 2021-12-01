'I thought I was done for:' Victim recounts Thanksgiving Day stabbing

A 29-year-old Skokie man is facing attempted murder charges in the stabbing of another man outside a Niles restaurant early Thanksgiving morning in what police say was an unprovoked attack.

Niles police said Keith J. Lee, of the 5000 block of Church Street, was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of a 53-year-old grandfather from Niles in the parking lot of Taco Burrito King, 6701 W. Touhy Ave., around 3 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The restaurant is located less than a half-mile east of the Niles Police Station.

Lee, who was additionally charged with two counts of aggravated battery, was being held without bond this week in Cook County Jail, according to the sheriff's department.

The 53-year-old victim told Pioneer Press/Chicago Tribune that he believed he was going to die after he was stabbed in the chest while trying to take photos of the person he said struck his car and the drive-thru window of the restaurant with a metal object. Pioneer Press/Chicago Tribune does not identify victims by name.

"I thought I was done for," said the victim. "I was thinking of my family; I have five kids. I'm just a self-employed working guy and I don't look for trouble. I can't believe I got stabbed."

The man said he was inside his car in the drive-thru lane, picking up some tacos after working an earlier shift as a limo driver, when he saw a person walk in front of his car with what looked like a crowbar in his hand and begin striking the drive-thru window with it. The person then turned toward the victim's car, looked at him, and hit the car's hood and fender with the crowbar, the victim said.

This prompted the victim to get out of the car and yell at the man before attempting to take photos of him and the license plate of his car, which was parked nearby, he said.

The victim said the man approached him after retrieving something from his car and verbally threatened to stab him.

"I really didn't think he was going to stab me because I didn't see a knife," the victim said. "But he had a heavy coat on and I think he was hiding it under the sleeve. He just went forward and stabbed me out of nowhere."

The victim said he was stabbed on the right side of his chest.

"There was blood coming out like crazy," he recalled.

Niles Deputy Police Chief Nick Zakula said responding police officers applied a compression bandage to the victim's would to stop the bleeding and paramedics took him to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

The suspect in the attack fled the area in a black Range Rover, Zakula said.

Lee was subsequently identified and taken into custody at his home later that day, Niles police said. Criminal charges were approved by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on the night of Nov. 27, police said.

The victim told Pioneer Press/Chicago Tribune that he provided police with the cellphone photos he had taken of the attacker, his car and license plate.

Zakula declined to comment when asked whether it was these images that led investigators to identify Lee as the suspect. The attack was also witnessed by at least three other people, he said.

Lee does not have a prior criminal history, Zakula said. A message left with an attorney listed for Lee was not immediately returned.

Zakula said investigators believe the victim's assertion that the attack was unprovoked.

After spending just over two days in the hospital, the victim said he is recovering at home.

"I'm just trying to heal," he said. "I'm in pain. There's a hole in my body I didn't have before."

The victim said he never expected such an attack to occur in Niles, a community he and his family have lived in for the last 16 years.

"I hear about this (kind of crime) all the time on the news, but this was so close," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0