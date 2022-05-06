 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Human remains found in southern Illinois IDed as Indianapolis woman

  • 0

MOUNT VERNON — Human remains discovered in southern Illinois in March have been identified as those of an Indianapolis woman.

The remains found on March 21 near Mount Vernon in Jefferson County belonged to 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis, the county sheriff's office said.

Lawmakers call for hearing on downsizing at Pontiac, Vandalia prisons

The cause of Winfrey's death remains under investigation by the Jefferson County coroner's office, which has enlisted the help of a forensic anthropologist.

The remains were found on a roadway less than a mile west of Interstates 57 and 64, the sheriff's office said. They appeared to be significantly decomposed, it said.

Mount Vernon is 76 miles west of St. Louis, Missouri.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jailed Indiana GOP candidate, charged with killing wife, wins primary election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News