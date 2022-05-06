Human remains found in southern Illinois IDed as Indianapolis woman

MOUNT VERNON — Human remains discovered in southern Illinois in March have been identified as those of an Indianapolis woman.

The remains found on March 21 near Mount Vernon in Jefferson County belonged to 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis, the county sheriff's office said.

The cause of Winfrey's death remains under investigation by the Jefferson County coroner's office, which has enlisted the help of a forensic anthropologist.

The remains were found on a roadway less than a mile west of Interstates 57 and 64, the sheriff's office said. They appeared to be significantly decomposed, it said.

Mount Vernon is 76 miles west of St. Louis, Missouri.

