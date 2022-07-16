Heroism and healing: Highland Park parade survivors speak of shooting and its aftermath

HIGHLAND PARK - A woman injures her knee fleeing the gunfire, then ends up rushing a stranger with a head wound to the hospital.

A 13-year-old girl leads her grandparents to the ground as the bullets fly, just as she learned in active shooter drills at school.

And a man shot in the back is spared further injury because his girlfriend’s grandfather bears the brunt of the bullets fired at the family. The grandfather, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, father of eight and grandfather to many, dies at the scene.

Nearly two weeks since the mass shooting in Highland Park left seven people dead and a close community shattered, harrowing and heroic tales of the survivors continue to emerge.

All told, 48 people were shot in addition to the seven killed, according to the Lake County state’s attorney’s office. Bobby Crimo III, 21, is being held without bail at the Lake County Jail on seven counts of first-degree murder.

Another six people suffered injuries in the aftermath of the shooting. And countless others — from survivors to witnesses and heroes — carry the emotional scars as they too recover from the trauma.

These are some of their stories.

Alan Castillo

The bullet fragments lodged in his back are a cruel reminder of what he lived through that day.

On this year’s Independence Day, just as he had three consecutive years before the pandemic struck, Alan Castillo, 23, attended the parade with his girlfriend’s family, which included her grandfather, 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico.

“It was a tradition in their family and it had become a tradition for me as well to go to the parade every year,” Castillo said. “And considering that there hasn’t been one, we were super, super excited to go and spend the day with her family, with my family, and just enjoy the parade.”

Castillo, a graduate of Carroll University, is a teaching aide at Highland Park High School. He’s been helping teach summer school for students with mental disabilities, but during the school year, he helps teach math. His father and brother were going to be walking the parade, which made it a specially exciting day for his family, too.

As the parade started, Castillo sat on a curb with his girlfriend and her cousins, Toledo-Zaragoza in a wheelchair behind them. Then they heard shots ring out.

“As soon as I turned around to look behind me (at) what had happened, my girlfriend’s grandfather had already passed away,” Castillo said. “He suffered a bullet to the head and two other bullets in his body. And right there and then, when I saw the body, I realized: These are gunshots.”

But there wasn’t much time for the realization to sink in, as a bullet soon hit him, too. He said his luck, however, could have been a lot worse if the bullet had pierced his lung or heart, or if Toledo-Zaragoza hadn’t been sitting where he was.

“He was our angel that protected us from those bullets,” Castillo said of his girlfriend’s grandfather.

A large portion of a bullet and fragments have been stuck in Castillo’s back since the shooting, but he is now recovering at home. A gaping wound reminds him of the horror. He also experiences heightened anxiety.

Doctors have told him they don’t want to proceed with surgery just yet. The physical wound will have to heal and the bullet fragments will have to get closer to the skin for them to be able to operate, he said.

Healing mentally and emotionally from the anxiety and stress will take some time, too.

“I’m always trying to be positive, but it’s definitely going to take some time,” he said.

Aleks Macys

“I just can’t move forward,” Aleks Macys, 53, said. “I think soon I will, but just not yet.”

Macys is facing surgery in October on a weak knee she further injured while running from bullets that day. As her party of five made their escape, Macys said, they managed to push a woman in a wheelchair to safety, behind a wall.

“We asked some of the people if they needed help, but they were kind of all in a panic. I mean, it all happened so fast,” she said.

The group reached her car, but before they could drive away, a woman with two children approached and asked them to take her mother to the hospital. The woman had been wounded by a bullet in the head.

“I said yes. You know, of course I’m gonna help somebody’s mom,” she said.

With one of the woman’s grandkids hitting the back of Macy’s driver seat, begging her to go faster, she honked and screamed at people to get out of the way as she rushed to Highland Park Hospital, maneuvering through floats, police and even parade horses.

They were the first people to arrive at the emergency room, Macys said.

“I still have blood in my car,” she said.

Macys, who has lived in Highland Park for 35 years, said she hasn’t been able to attend any vigils because she doesn’t yet feel comfortable in big crowds. She doesn’t know what happened to the woman she took to the hospital — just that she wasn’t one of those who died. Macys doesn’t even know her name, but she’s been looking for her.

“I’m hoping she’s OK,” she said. “I mean, if I never connect with them again, that’s fine. I just pray she’s OK.”

Susan Paley

Just as she had done over the past 30 years, Susan Paley, 61, attended the parade, this year with her husband, Mark, daughter, Liza, and their dog, Milo. The Paley family was parked in front of the Walker Bros. Original Pancake House when they heard the sounds of what they know now to be gunshots. Mark saw flashes of light kitty-corner from where they were.

“Our daughter just said, ‘Get down,’” Susan recalled.

The family crawled into the restaurant for refuge, with Mark leading the way and Susan the last to go in. As she got inside, she felt something but didn’t immediately see what had happened. She turned around and saw a bullet hole in the door of the restaurant.

As the family went to hide in a coat closet, Susan looked down and saw blood everywhere. The backs of her legs had been sprayed with glass — roughly 100 small pieces, she was later told — when the bullet pierced through the restaurant door as she made her way inside.

Susan said the people working at the restaurant “did everything they could do to help,” providing them and the other 20 or 30 people waiting inside with water, towels, first-aid kits and more.

“One of the waiters even brought me a piece of bread because he was concerned that I was maybe going to be nauseous and pass out,” she said.

While they waited for paramedics, more gunshot victims arrived in the restaurant. Susan recalled one woman who appeared to have a graze wound at the bottom of her ear. The woman, distressed, was worried about her family because she didn’t have her phone with her. Mark, a pharmacist, tried to keep the woman calm by telling her there was only “a little something” near her ear.

Susan recalled another woman, who had been shot in the back, being taken away by paramedics. She remembered hearing the woman’s daughter say, “I don’t know if we can afford the bills.”

Because Susan’s injuries weren’t an emergency, the family decided to go home rather than to the hospital. A friend learned what happened to her and said her husband, a dermatologist, wanted to help.

Andrew Scheman, who has owned his practice in Northbrook for about 20 years, said he was at home with his wife relaxing, reading the newspaper and enjoying the day off when he got a call from his cousin’s daughter asking if he and his wife were OK.

Scheman said he has been to the Highland Park parade every year for the last two decades, but his family had decided to skip the parade as his wife finished out a COVID-19 quarantine.

But when they found out Susan had been injured, he sprang into action. He had her meet him at his office that day.

“I don’t know about you, but when something like this happens, I feel totally helpless,” Scheman recalled. “You’re upset. You’re angry. You’re wondering how this kind of thing can happen, and you want to do something.”

For nearly two hours, Scheman picked “every last little fragment” of glass from the backs of her legs. Some of the cuts needed stitches.

“I thought: If there’s something that can be done, I should do it,” he said. “Plus, these people saw the worst of humanity that day. It’s times like that where it really goes a long way to stand up and do something positive so that somebody that’s just gone through something like that realizes there are two kinds of people.”

Cooper Roberts

Thousands of people locally and from around the country have rallied around 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was fighting for his life Friday at University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital.

The boy, who loves to play sports and is a fan of baseball, was at the parade with his twin brother, Luke, and their mom and dad. But a day of celebration turned into grief and an endless plea for prayers when a bullet pierced through Cooper’s abdomen and severed his spinal cord. He is now paralyzed from the waist down.

His mother, Keely Roberts, the superintendent of Zion Elementary School District 6, was shot on the foot and leg and underwent several surgeries. But she urged doctors to discharge her so she could be by her son’s side when she learned of his critical condition days after the massacre.

She has remained by his side since.

The family said in a statement that they are thankful to the medics who saved Cooper’s life and to the thousands of people from across the country who have donated money to their medical fund.

“It was a true miracle,” they said.

Though Cooper and his family had endured the pain of learning that he will not be able to walk again, they were hopeful when doctors removed him from the ventilator and upgraded his condition to serious.

But things took a turn for the worse when the boy had to undergo his seventh surgery on Wednesday — a high-risk operation to reclose the original bullet-induced tear in his esophagus.

Though surgery went well, Cooper was put back on the ventilator and breathing tube. Doctors learned that one of his lungs had collapsed and that fluid was building in his esophagus, lung and pelvis.

His condition is now “very critical,” the family said Friday, but they said they are grateful for the outpouring of support. They asked for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing.

Steve T.

Steve T., who asked that his last name not be used because of family privacy concerns, was watching the parade with his wife and grandchildren when he heard what he thought were firecrackers.

Then his 13-year-old granddaughter pulled her younger brother to the ground and covered him with her body. It would take Steve and his wife a couple of beats to realize what their granddaughter was doing: responding to an active shooter ― a drill she’d learned in elementary school.

They followed suit, covering the children with their own bodies.

“We were open season, all four of us on top of each other so that one bullet could have gone through all of us,” he said of the moment when he realized they weren’t protected.

When the shooting subsided, he suggested they run to the nearest store, Gearhead Outfitters, where they took shelter with others in the basement.

Steve’s granddaughter would later tell him she saw someone get shot in the face.

Steve has visited a memorial several times since the shooting for his own healing, and his wife sought mental health services offered at Highland Park High School.

He returned to Gearhead Outfitters recently with his wife, his granddaughter and her mother to thank the store’s staff.

Jill Green

Jill Green, a family practice and ER physician with private practices in Bannockburn and Kenosha, had just gotten home from a parade in Lake Bluff when she got an urgent text from a friend: a little boy had been shot in Highland Park. Could she help?

The boy’s family was “traumatized,” Green said, and didn’t feel safe leaving their home.

Green, who had a mutual friend with the family, drove to their home and cared for the toddler, who had suffered a graze wound and needed stitches, which she was able to do on the spot.

Green, who has been practicing medicine since 2009, said that for people who “don’t regularly see trauma, it’s very difficult to go through.” So she made sure to take the time to check out every member of the family and reassure them they were going to be OK.

“I think it took a lot for the parents to be brave and let a stranger into their home after having experienced massive trauma,” Green said. “But it is a small, close community in that way. We know each other through two degrees of separation or whatever, so it’s nice to know that we have that type of community in this area, where there’s some trust in goodness still.”

She said she got other calls from patients of hers that live in Highland Park, none with physical injuries themselves but who were reaching out for advice after a traumatic event.

Next steps: A community learns to heal

In days following the shooting, Highland Park High School became a hub of healing as a throng of therapists descended on the school to offer free counseling sessions. Miniature therapy horses visited the Highland Park Public Library to offer emotional relief through pets and hugs. A pack of therapy dogs traveled 800 miles to do the same at area hospitals.

At the school, more than 650 volunteer therapists responded to the overwhelming need for crisis intervention and mental health support, offering their services for free, said Audrey Grunst, a therapist who organized the operation. The volunteers spoke with more than 3,000 community members in the first five days, she said.

Grunst said the therapists who met with the community members focused on decreasing distress in the moment, providing a next step to focus on their healing process and coaxing a smile out of them.

Community members were provided with pamphlets on coping with trauma, referrals for long-term care and advised to stay connected to the community by focusing on something comforting about Highland Park. For kids, that something was a Squishmallow, a plush toy pillow — 3,000 were donated to the volunteer effort, Grunst said.

For those who are struggling with emotional overwhelm Grunst recommended two tools.

First, she said, remember the acronym H.A.L.T.S. If someone is hungry, angry, lonely, tired or sick, addressing one of those needs first may help them ease intense emotions.

Second, she says to be a responder, not a reactor. “A responder is prepared and confident and calm. The reactor gets hurt and hurts other people in the process,” she said.

A key part of coping, she said, is staying connected to others.

“The next level of that trauma work is to talk to people — whether it be professionals or friends (or) your community,” she said. “Stay connected to the system. Because when you’re connected to the system, and you attach to other people, you heal faster than trying to do it all by yourself.”