Gymnastics coach charged in connection with making, possessing child porn, DuPage sheriff says

CHICAGO - A gymnastics coach who spent the past decade working with 2- to 17-year-old children in Downers Grove was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to investigators with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

Wyatt Kopka, 30, later was charged in connection with the child pornography and faces five counts of possessing it, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. DuPage County prosecutors indicted Kopka on an additional seven felony counts, including counts of manufacturing and producing child pornography, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office and Clarendon Hills Police Department executed a search warrant at Kopka’s residence on May 4, authorities wrote. A search of Kopka’s computer allegedly revealed files containing child pornography, and he was taken into custody on May 10, officials said.

Kopka is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning. He could face between 47 and 120 years in prison if convicted on all charges. A judge set his bond at $600,000, according to authorities. Kopka also worked under the name Shannon D. Kopka, authorities said.

“These are very heinous and sensitive cases — when the suspect is a person of trust or influence — that require a certain finesse as the allegations likely affect entire families and communities,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office encouraged people wanting to report information related to the case to contact its Digital Forensics Unit at (630) 407-2312.

In an unrelated and separate case, a gymnastics coach in Will County was convicted earlier this week of eight counts of sexual criminal assault against a teenage gymnast, according to Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

A jury found José Vilchis, 71, of Channahon, guilty of abusing the girl in 2013 and 2014, Glasgow said in a statement. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0