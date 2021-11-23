Granite City man sentenced to 40 years for attacking 6-year-old

EDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City man found guilty of the 2020 sexual assault/abuse of a 6-year-old was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In August, a Madison County jury found John Webb, 54, guilty of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, both Class 2 felonies.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, Madison County Associate Judge Ron Slemer announced Webb's sentence.

An investigation began in August 2020 when Granite City police responded to a complaint involving Webb and the victim, a then-6-year-old girl. According to court documents, the incidents occurred between Feb. 9, 2019, and Aug. 7, 2020. Charges were filed Aug. 10, 2020, after an investigation by police with the assistance of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

"The true hero in this case is the courageous 7-year-old victim," Haine said. "She stood up in court, told the jurors about the terrible things that happened to her, and made sure that justice could be done here."

At the time Haine promised to seek "the maximum possible prison sentence for the defendant for his appalling criminal abuse of this child."

Haine thanked the members of the Granite City Police Department and the professionals from the Madison County CAC for this work in investigation the case. He also recognized Assistant Madison County State's Attorneys Alison Foley and Emily Bell for their work in prosecuting the case.

